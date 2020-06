Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry internet access

The Vermont Inn, just a block from the world famous Space Needle, features affordable, comfortably furnished studio apartments with kitchenettes. We offer month to month "extended stay" styled units with a 24-hour reception desk, a beautiful roof top deck, on-site coin op laundry and high speed internet access(with an additional fee). All utilities are included!



Terms: We offer both month to month rentals as well as longer leased rentals.