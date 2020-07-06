All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2709 49TH Avenue Southwest
2709 49TH Avenue Southwest

2709 49th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2709 49th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
business center
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM duplex/triplex in the casual neighborhood of North Admiral in Seattle.

The bright and airy interior features hardwood floors and fireplace. The charming kitchen with a garden window is complete with smooth countertops, ample cabinet storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Additional rooms are the living room, dining room, a lofted area, and storage space. Includes a shared coin-operated washer/dryer and for climate control, gas heating and electric heating are installed.

The exterior features a yard with a variety of plants, great for outdoor activities or to relax and unwind. A business center is closeby. On-street parking is available. Pets are not permitted on the property. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will handle the annual yard maintenance.

Nearby Parks: Nantes Park, Schmitz Preserve Park, Hiawatha Playfield, and Alki Beach Park.

Bus lines:
50 - 0.1 mile
56 - 0.1 mile
57 - 0.1 mile
775 - 0.1 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest have any available units?
2709 49TH Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2709 49TH Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 49TH Avenue Southwest has units with dishwashers.

