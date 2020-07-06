2709 49TH Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Cozy, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM duplex/triplex in the casual neighborhood of North Admiral in Seattle.



The bright and airy interior features hardwood floors and fireplace. The charming kitchen with a garden window is complete with smooth countertops, ample cabinet storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Additional rooms are the living room, dining room, a lofted area, and storage space. Includes a shared coin-operated washer/dryer and for climate control, gas heating and electric heating are installed.



The exterior features a yard with a variety of plants, great for outdoor activities or to relax and unwind. A business center is closeby. On-street parking is available. Pets are not permitted on the property. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will handle the annual yard maintenance.



Nearby Parks: Nantes Park, Schmitz Preserve Park, Hiawatha Playfield, and Alki Beach Park.



No Pets Allowed



