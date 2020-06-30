All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

2700 S Andover St

2700 S Andover St · No Longer Available
Location

2700 S Andover St, Seattle, WA 98108
Columbia City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New Light-Filled Townhomes w/ Attached Garage! - This corner unit spacious and light-filled new home features an open floor plan with oversized windows and vaulted ceilings. 3BR/2.5bath with large chef's kitchen + 1 oversized attached car garage (288 square foot garage).

Open floor concept with large, bright living area, new kitchen w/ slab quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances and half bath on the main floor. Upstairs includes laundry space, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. On the top floor you'll find the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-through double closets, and huge bathroom with separate shower/tub/toilet areas and double sink.

Less than 10 minute drive to downtown, multiple bus stops within a minute walk, and light-rail within walking distance. Perfect home for commuters.

Pets allowed on case-by-case basis.

Contact Heather by text at (414)704-8212 or email at heather@northpacificproperties.com to schedule a showing.

Note: This home does not come furnished.

(RLNE5210655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 S Andover St have any available units?
2700 S Andover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 S Andover St have?
Some of 2700 S Andover St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 S Andover St currently offering any rent specials?
2700 S Andover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 S Andover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 S Andover St is pet friendly.
Does 2700 S Andover St offer parking?
Yes, 2700 S Andover St offers parking.
Does 2700 S Andover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 S Andover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 S Andover St have a pool?
No, 2700 S Andover St does not have a pool.
Does 2700 S Andover St have accessible units?
No, 2700 S Andover St does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 S Andover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 S Andover St does not have units with dishwashers.

