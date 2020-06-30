2700 S Andover St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand New Light-Filled Townhomes w/ Attached Garage! - This corner unit spacious and light-filled new home features an open floor plan with oversized windows and vaulted ceilings. 3BR/2.5bath with large chef's kitchen + 1 oversized attached car garage (288 square foot garage).



Open floor concept with large, bright living area, new kitchen w/ slab quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances and half bath on the main floor. Upstairs includes laundry space, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. On the top floor you'll find the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-through double closets, and huge bathroom with separate shower/tub/toilet areas and double sink.



Less than 10 minute drive to downtown, multiple bus stops within a minute walk, and light-rail within walking distance. Perfect home for commuters.



Pets allowed on case-by-case basis.



Note: This home does not come furnished.



