Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

2614 S Dearborn St

2614 S Dearborn St · No Longer Available
Location

2614 S Dearborn St, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
This modern home is located in Seattles Central District, a predominantly residential neighborhood with some great Soul and Ethiopian eateries peppered throughout. You are equidistant from Judkins Park and Frink Park, with the latter offering miles of wooded trails. From here youll have easy access to the 5 and 90. The home features hardwood floors w/ carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, and a beautifully curated design. Dont miss the views from the shared roof deck!

*If youve noticed a Bohemian chicness in this unit, Id say youve spotted one of the unique tapestries handmade by SLC-based Ciara Goins of OSoKnotty. Ciara is making some beautiful wall-hangings for us, reminiscent of land and waterscapes. Whether youre knotty or nice, we hope you love staring at these gems as much as we do.www.osoknotty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 S Dearborn St have any available units?
2614 S Dearborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 S Dearborn St have?
Some of 2614 S Dearborn St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 S Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
2614 S Dearborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 S Dearborn St pet-friendly?
No, 2614 S Dearborn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2614 S Dearborn St offer parking?
No, 2614 S Dearborn St does not offer parking.
Does 2614 S Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 S Dearborn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 S Dearborn St have a pool?
No, 2614 S Dearborn St does not have a pool.
Does 2614 S Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 2614 S Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 S Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 S Dearborn St does not have units with dishwashers.
