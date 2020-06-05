2614 S Dearborn St

Amenities

This modern home is located in Seattles Central District, a predominantly residential neighborhood with some great Soul and Ethiopian eateries peppered throughout. You are equidistant from Judkins Park and Frink Park, with the latter offering miles of wooded trails. From here youll have easy access to the 5 and 90. The home features hardwood floors w/ carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, and a beautifully curated design. Dont miss the views from the shared roof deck!



*If youve noticed a Bohemian chicness in this unit, Id say youve spotted one of the unique tapestries handmade by SLC-based Ciara Goins of OSoKnotty. Ciara is making some beautiful wall-hangings for us, reminiscent of land and waterscapes. Whether youre knotty or nice, we hope you love staring at these gems as much as we do.www.osoknotty.com