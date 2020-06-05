2612 W. Armour St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Mid-century modern charmer with sweeping views of Queen Anne, Cascade mountains, Mt. Rainier, downtown, the Space Needle, the stadiums and the Great Wheel from multiple rooms! Newly refinished hardwoods throughout on main floor, as well as new blinds. New stove and refrigerator. Office in basement with its own 3/4th bathroom. Long two car garage with remote control. Lots of storage in the basement including possible bonus room. Located three blocks from Magnolia Elementary and Ella Bailey park and two blocks to Bayfield/Raye Field Park. #24 bus stop is one block away and just five minutes to Expedia. Walking distance to Magnolia Village. Close to Downtown, Ballard, Queen Anne and Fremont. Great home in quiet neighborhood with awesome neighbors. Short commute to Amazon, Google, Facebook, Adobe, Apple. Fully fenced multi-level backyard. Owner pays for landscaping. Tenant responsible for utilities. W/d included. Reach out for an appointment!



Terms: 12+ month lease preferred.