2612 W. Armour St.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:36 AM

2612 W. Armour St.

2612 West Armour Street · No Longer Available
Location

2612 West Armour Street, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mid-century modern charmer with sweeping views of Queen Anne, Cascade mountains, Mt. Rainier, downtown, the Space Needle, the stadiums and the Great Wheel from multiple rooms! Newly refinished hardwoods throughout on main floor, as well as new blinds. New stove and refrigerator. Office in basement with its own 3/4th bathroom. Long two car garage with remote control. Lots of storage in the basement including possible bonus room. Located three blocks from Magnolia Elementary and Ella Bailey park and two blocks to Bayfield/Raye Field Park. #24 bus stop is one block away and just five minutes to Expedia. Walking distance to Magnolia Village. Close to Downtown, Ballard, Queen Anne and Fremont. Great home in quiet neighborhood with awesome neighbors. Short commute to Amazon, Google, Facebook, Adobe, Apple. Fully fenced multi-level backyard. Owner pays for landscaping. Tenant responsible for utilities. W/d included. Reach out for an appointment!

Terms: 12+ month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 W. Armour St. have any available units?
2612 W. Armour St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 W. Armour St. have?
Some of 2612 W. Armour St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 W. Armour St. currently offering any rent specials?
2612 W. Armour St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 W. Armour St. pet-friendly?
No, 2612 W. Armour St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2612 W. Armour St. offer parking?
Yes, 2612 W. Armour St. offers parking.
Does 2612 W. Armour St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 W. Armour St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 W. Armour St. have a pool?
No, 2612 W. Armour St. does not have a pool.
Does 2612 W. Armour St. have accessible units?
No, 2612 W. Armour St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 W. Armour St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 W. Armour St. has units with dishwashers.

