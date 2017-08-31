All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2561 E Madison St

2561 East Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2561 East Madison Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2561 E Madison St Available 07/03/20 Bright, Airy Madison Valley Townhome -
Here is a link to the video tour:

https://youtu.be/XduXatQVEsc

This spacious, two bedroom townhome is nestled in the heart of Madison Valley, minutes from Madison beach, Interlaken Park, Washington Arboretum, and easily accessible by car or bus to Downtown, I-5, and 520! The front door opens to a cozy dining area, adjoining kitchen, guest bathroom, and large living room with fireplace and private balcony. All new flooring, fresh paint and stainless steel appliances! A huge skylight illuminates the hallway of the second floor, where you'll find two bright bedrooms, one with vaulted ceilings, and both with large closets and expansive windows. Private alley entryway to the attached garage with plenty of extra storage. Front patio and private balcony provide plenty of room for gardening endeavors or outdoor cocktails!

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenants have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~ Water/Sewer/Garbage Included
~ Electricity paid by tenant?
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply.Pet Screening via petscreening.com is required.
?~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
?~$45 Application fee per applicantover the age of 18.
?~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~ View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at https://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf

(RLNE3353106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2561 E Madison St have any available units?
2561 E Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2561 E Madison St have?
Some of 2561 E Madison St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2561 E Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
2561 E Madison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2561 E Madison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2561 E Madison St is pet friendly.
Does 2561 E Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 2561 E Madison St does offer parking.
Does 2561 E Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2561 E Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2561 E Madison St have a pool?
No, 2561 E Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 2561 E Madison St have accessible units?
No, 2561 E Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 2561 E Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2561 E Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.
