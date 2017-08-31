Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2561 E Madison St Available 07/03/20 Bright, Airy Madison Valley Townhome -

Here is a link to the video tour:



https://youtu.be/XduXatQVEsc



This spacious, two bedroom townhome is nestled in the heart of Madison Valley, minutes from Madison beach, Interlaken Park, Washington Arboretum, and easily accessible by car or bus to Downtown, I-5, and 520! The front door opens to a cozy dining area, adjoining kitchen, guest bathroom, and large living room with fireplace and private balcony. All new flooring, fresh paint and stainless steel appliances! A huge skylight illuminates the hallway of the second floor, where you'll find two bright bedrooms, one with vaulted ceilings, and both with large closets and expansive windows. Private alley entryway to the attached garage with plenty of extra storage. Front patio and private balcony provide plenty of room for gardening endeavors or outdoor cocktails!



~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenants have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~ Water/Sewer/Garbage Included

~ Electricity paid by tenant?

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply.Pet Screening via petscreening.com is required.

?~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

?~$45 Application fee per applicantover the age of 18.

?~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~ View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at https://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf



