Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

2522 Dexter AVE N, #301

2522 Dexter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RENOVATED 2 BED SEATTLE CONDO W AMAZING VIEWS AND COMMUTE! - *$3300 per month rent; Available August 2019; 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1300 SF, 1 Car Garage*
*1 YEAR OR 2 YEAR LEASE; Pets considered on a case by case basis*
*First month's rent ($3300) and security deposit ($3000) due upon move in; Utilities are not included*
-Apply at https://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

VIDEO OF HOME:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUZWfKWiYMg

Treat yourself to luxury living with sweeping views of all Seattle has to offer. Views start from the moment you walk in the front door to the moment you close your eyes to sleep at night. Renovated living space with unbelievable 180 degree views of Lake Union, Gas Works, Cascade Mountains, and city of Seattle. This home has like new, modern living space with bathrooms and kitchen that have all the bells and whistles. Tile floors and backsplash, granite countertops, SS Appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry, and new tiled showers. Spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom top floor, corner unit design allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home has like new paint and carpet in main living spaces and bedrooms and has plenty of storage. 1 car garage spot comes with the rental. As if this wasnt enough the home even has AC! Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space (if you can stop staring at the views) and is great for entertaining. Large deck just off main living space with the same sweeping views of Lake Union and beyond.

Home is in the Lake Union area of Seattle just off of Dexter. Location could not be better. Commute, walk, ride, or skip to all Seattle has to offer. Close to recreation, food, entertainment, shopping, parks, and work. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside. Points of interest nearby include:

-Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound, and Hiram M Chittenden Locks all very close.
-Westlake Greenbelt, Lake Union Park, Queen Anne Greenbelt Park, Gas Works park, Discovery Park
-Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook & many other businesses

This luxury home has everything you could want and more! Call, text, or email today for showing.

(RLNE2442031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 have any available units?
2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 have?
Some of 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 is pet friendly.
Does 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 offers parking.
Does 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 have a pool?
No, 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 have accessible units?
No, 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Dexter AVE N, #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
