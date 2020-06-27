2522 Dexter AVE N, #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RENOVATED 2 BED SEATTLE CONDO W AMAZING VIEWS AND COMMUTE! - *$3300 per month rent; Available August 2019; 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1300 SF, 1 Car Garage*

*1 YEAR OR 2 YEAR LEASE; Pets considered on a case by case basis*

*First month's rent ($3300) and security deposit ($3000) due upon move in; Utilities are not included*

-Apply at https://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUZWfKWiYMg



Treat yourself to luxury living with sweeping views of all Seattle has to offer. Views start from the moment you walk in the front door to the moment you close your eyes to sleep at night. Renovated living space with unbelievable 180 degree views of Lake Union, Gas Works, Cascade Mountains, and city of Seattle. This home has like new, modern living space with bathrooms and kitchen that have all the bells and whistles. Tile floors and backsplash, granite countertops, SS Appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry, and new tiled showers. Spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom top floor, corner unit design allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home has like new paint and carpet in main living spaces and bedrooms and has plenty of storage. 1 car garage spot comes with the rental. As if this wasnt enough the home even has AC! Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space (if you can stop staring at the views) and is great for entertaining. Large deck just off main living space with the same sweeping views of Lake Union and beyond.



Home is in the Lake Union area of Seattle just off of Dexter. Location could not be better. Commute, walk, ride, or skip to all Seattle has to offer. Close to recreation, food, entertainment, shopping, parks, and work. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside. Points of interest nearby include:



-Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound, and Hiram M Chittenden Locks all very close.

-Westlake Greenbelt, Lake Union Park, Queen Anne Greenbelt Park, Gas Works park, Discovery Park

-Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook & many other businesses



This luxury home has everything you could want and more! Call, text, or email today for showing.



