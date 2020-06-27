All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2508 S Lane St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2508 S Lane St
Last updated August 31 2019 at 1:48 PM

2508 S Lane St

2508 South Lane Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2508 South Lane Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family rental ready for immediate move in! Perfectly located within walking distance of downtown, multiple parks, colleges, shopping, and so much more this is the opportunity you have been searching for to expand your life without adding drive time. The large front porch and back deck provide peaceful places to wake up with your morning coffee, you’ll feel right at home surrounded by friendly neighbors. Neutrally finished and flooded with natural light the open floorplan is full of charm, the only thing missing is your unique touch. Laminate wood flooring throughout makes clean up a breeze and lawn maintenance is included in the rent leaving you with more time to focus on the things that truly matter. All appliances are included so you can move in and immediately start making new memories, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 S Lane St have any available units?
2508 S Lane St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 S Lane St have?
Some of 2508 S Lane St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 S Lane St currently offering any rent specials?
2508 S Lane St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 S Lane St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 S Lane St is pet friendly.
Does 2508 S Lane St offer parking?
No, 2508 S Lane St does not offer parking.
Does 2508 S Lane St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 S Lane St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 S Lane St have a pool?
No, 2508 S Lane St does not have a pool.
Does 2508 S Lane St have accessible units?
No, 2508 S Lane St does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 S Lane St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 S Lane St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St
Seattle, WA 98105
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University