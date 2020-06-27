2508 S Lane St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Single family rental ready for immediate move in! Perfectly located within walking distance of downtown, multiple parks, colleges, shopping, and so much more this is the opportunity you have been searching for to expand your life without adding drive time. The large front porch and back deck provide peaceful places to wake up with your morning coffee, you’ll feel right at home surrounded by friendly neighbors. Neutrally finished and flooded with natural light the open floorplan is full of charm, the only thing missing is your unique touch. Laminate wood flooring throughout makes clean up a breeze and lawn maintenance is included in the rent leaving you with more time to focus on the things that truly matter. All appliances are included so you can move in and immediately start making new memories, schedule a showing today!