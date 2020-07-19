2480 S Edmunds St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

5 Bed/1.5 Bath Beacon Hill Home with Gorgeous Views! - Open house March 7th from 10:00AM - 11:00AM!



Spacious Beacon Hill rambler on quiet street. On the main floor youll find hardwood floors, a large living area with a fireplace, dining room, updated kitchen with breakfast nook, three bedrooms including a master with a walk-in closet, full bath, and lots of storage closets. Large windows provide natural light throughout and gorgeous views.



Head downstairs to the carpeted basement for another two bedrooms, half bath, additional living area, laundry room, and large recreational closet for additional storage. Direct access to the backyard from both the upstairs kitchen and downstairs laundry room. One car attached garage set up for gear storage and a workshop.



Less than 10 minute walk to the bustling Columbia City neighborhood, the Link light rail station, grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, movie theater, and live music venues. The 36 and 50 bus lines are just around the corner bringing you right into downtown or West Seattle. Or easily hop onto I-5 to take you outside of the city for a weekend away or for your daily commute. Central Park, Dearborn Park, and Jefferson Park are less than half a mile from your doorstep.



Monthly Rent: $2,500

Application Fee: $42

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,500 (less application fees)



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit.



Contact Heather by text at (414)704-8212 or email at heather@northpacificproperties.com to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4732789)