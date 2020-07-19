All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2480 S Edmunds St

2480 South Edmunds Street · No Longer Available
Location

2480 South Edmunds Street, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
5 Bed/1.5 Bath Beacon Hill Home with Gorgeous Views! - Open house March 7th from 10:00AM - 11:00AM!

Spacious Beacon Hill rambler on quiet street. On the main floor youll find hardwood floors, a large living area with a fireplace, dining room, updated kitchen with breakfast nook, three bedrooms including a master with a walk-in closet, full bath, and lots of storage closets. Large windows provide natural light throughout and gorgeous views.

Head downstairs to the carpeted basement for another two bedrooms, half bath, additional living area, laundry room, and large recreational closet for additional storage. Direct access to the backyard from both the upstairs kitchen and downstairs laundry room. One car attached garage set up for gear storage and a workshop.

Less than 10 minute walk to the bustling Columbia City neighborhood, the Link light rail station, grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, movie theater, and live music venues. The 36 and 50 bus lines are just around the corner bringing you right into downtown or West Seattle. Or easily hop onto I-5 to take you outside of the city for a weekend away or for your daily commute. Central Park, Dearborn Park, and Jefferson Park are less than half a mile from your doorstep.

Monthly Rent: $2,500
Application Fee: $42
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,500 (less application fees)

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit.

Contact Heather by text at (414)704-8212 or email at heather@northpacificproperties.com to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4732789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2480 S Edmunds St have any available units?
2480 S Edmunds St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2480 S Edmunds St have?
Some of 2480 S Edmunds St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2480 S Edmunds St currently offering any rent specials?
2480 S Edmunds St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2480 S Edmunds St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2480 S Edmunds St is pet friendly.
Does 2480 S Edmunds St offer parking?
Yes, 2480 S Edmunds St offers parking.
Does 2480 S Edmunds St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2480 S Edmunds St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2480 S Edmunds St have a pool?
No, 2480 S Edmunds St does not have a pool.
Does 2480 S Edmunds St have accessible units?
No, 2480 S Edmunds St does not have accessible units.
Does 2480 S Edmunds St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2480 S Edmunds St does not have units with dishwashers.
