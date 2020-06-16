All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 4 2019

2464 SW Webster St.

2464 Southwest Webster Street
Location

2464 Southwest Webster Street, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

This residence features 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms, an office and 2-car garage. Minutes from downtown and Sea-Tac Airport. Easy access to I-5, Hwy 509 & 99, and South Center. The community is a 21-unit HOA, a quarter mile off Delridge, tuck away in the trees above Home Depot and the Police Station. You can walk to Westwood Village shopping center. This home has lots of storage. Includes full-size washer and dryer, full-size pantry, gas fireplace, security system, dishwasher, nice size private deck with outside furniture, 2 umbrellas, and a gas grill. The bedrooms are upstairs with 2 baths. The half bath is on the main floor, along with the living room, separate dining room, nook, breakfast bar, and kitchen. Office and laundry are on the bottom floor.

(RLNE4936069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

