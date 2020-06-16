2464 SW Webster St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This residence features 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms, an office and 2-car garage. Minutes from downtown and Sea-Tac Airport. Easy access to I-5, Hwy 509 & 99, and South Center. The community is a 21-unit HOA, a quarter mile off Delridge, tuck away in the trees above Home Depot and the Police Station. You can walk to Westwood Village shopping center. This home has lots of storage. Includes full-size washer and dryer, full-size pantry, gas fireplace, security system, dishwasher, nice size private deck with outside furniture, 2 umbrellas, and a gas grill. The bedrooms are upstairs with 2 baths. The half bath is on the main floor, along with the living room, separate dining room, nook, breakfast bar, and kitchen. Office and laundry are on the bottom floor.



(RLNE4936069)