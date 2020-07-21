All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2439 55th Ave SW
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

2439 55th Ave SW

2439 55th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2439 55th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Alki Beach Home Available Now with JULY FOR FREE! MOVE IN NOW! - Come see this Alki beach home! The high quality materials & excellent finish work are evident throughout. Open concept main living level w/ gas fireplace. Lots of storage w/ Calif closets including a walk-in pantry and stainless appliances.
Off street parking, gated driveway reserved space and one car attached garage.
Fenced front yard & space for your kayaks next to the home. Quiet, tucked away spot. Come play at Alki and walk to the beach just in time for the summer heat, available NOW!

The distance from this standalone townhome (like a house, not connected to another townhome) to the following:

Water Taxi at 1660 Harbor Ave SW to downtown waterfront:
1.8 miles, ~6 min.

Seatac Airport: 14 miles

Amazon Spheres: 8.5 miles

Alki Beach: 1/2 Block (450', ~2 min.)

- Metropolitan Market: 1.2 mi, ~7 min

- Safeway: 1.2 mi, ~5min

- Wells Fargo, Umpqua, B of A, all ~ 1 mile

No Smokers
1 Pet Allowed under 30lbs for $100/month pet rent

This property is professionally managed by Foreground Property Management LLC
Property Manager can be reached for scheduling at Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com or 206.486.5651

(RLNE4985519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 55th Ave SW have any available units?
2439 55th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2439 55th Ave SW have?
Some of 2439 55th Ave SW's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 55th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2439 55th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 55th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2439 55th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 2439 55th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2439 55th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 2439 55th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2439 55th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 55th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2439 55th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2439 55th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2439 55th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 55th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2439 55th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
