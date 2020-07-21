2439 55th Ave SW

Amenities

Alki Beach Home Available Now with JULY FOR FREE! MOVE IN NOW! - Come see this Alki beach home! The high quality materials & excellent finish work are evident throughout. Open concept main living level w/ gas fireplace. Lots of storage w/ Calif closets including a walk-in pantry and stainless appliances.

Off street parking, gated driveway reserved space and one car attached garage.

Fenced front yard & space for your kayaks next to the home. Quiet, tucked away spot. Come play at Alki and walk to the beach just in time for the summer heat, available NOW!



The distance from this standalone townhome (like a house, not connected to another townhome) to the following:



Water Taxi at 1660 Harbor Ave SW to downtown waterfront:

1.8 miles, ~6 min.



Seatac Airport: 14 miles



Amazon Spheres: 8.5 miles



Alki Beach: 1/2 Block (450', ~2 min.)



- Metropolitan Market: 1.2 mi, ~7 min



- Safeway: 1.2 mi, ~5min



- Wells Fargo, Umpqua, B of A, all ~ 1 mile



No Smokers

1 Pet Allowed under 30lbs for $100/month pet rent



This property is professionally managed by Foreground Property Management LLC

Property Manager can be reached for scheduling at Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com or 206.486.5651



