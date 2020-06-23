All apartments in Seattle
2342 44th Ave SW Unit A
2342 44th Ave SW Unit A

2342 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2342 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
2342 44th Ave SW Unit A Available 06/01/20 Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available - Contemporary Townhouse in North Admiral - Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available - Contemporary Townhouse in the Heart of North Admiral!

To view a virtual tour of this property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495537

This certified Built Green, 3bd, 2.25 bath townhouse is on a quiet street yet just steps from the historic Admiral Theater and the many offerings of California Ave pizza, coffee, ice cream, you name it. Minutes to downtown & freeways, walking distance to Alki, short bike ride to the Alaska Junction and the West Seattle Farmers Market.

The main floor features a cozy bedroom with a murphy bed which looks out onto a private front patio. On the second floor you will find slab granite counters in the kitchen, stainless appliances, dishwasher, large refrigerator, tankless water heater in the laundry, a gas fire place, bamboo hardwood floors and tons of natural light. On the third floor there is a lovely second bedroom and a master bedroom with soaring ceilings an ensuite bathroom and a large walk in closet. It even has a patio perfect for those breezy summer days. Spacious 1 car garage with extra storage.

Admiral area amenities including restaurants, theater and bus line.
Nearby parks include Schmitz Preserve Park, Nantes Park and Alki Beach and Lincon Park.

Bus lines:
50, 56, 775,57

- 12 month lease.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
- 1 small dog or cat will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent of $50/pet will apply.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
Available June 1st.

To view a virtual tour of this property, please us the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495537

(RLNE4109960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

