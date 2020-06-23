Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

2342 44th Ave SW Unit A Available 06/01/20 Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available - Contemporary Townhouse in North Admiral - Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available - Contemporary Townhouse in the Heart of North Admiral!



This certified Built Green, 3bd, 2.25 bath townhouse is on a quiet street yet just steps from the historic Admiral Theater and the many offerings of California Ave pizza, coffee, ice cream, you name it. Minutes to downtown & freeways, walking distance to Alki, short bike ride to the Alaska Junction and the West Seattle Farmers Market.



The main floor features a cozy bedroom with a murphy bed which looks out onto a private front patio. On the second floor you will find slab granite counters in the kitchen, stainless appliances, dishwasher, large refrigerator, tankless water heater in the laundry, a gas fire place, bamboo hardwood floors and tons of natural light. On the third floor there is a lovely second bedroom and a master bedroom with soaring ceilings an ensuite bathroom and a large walk in closet. It even has a patio perfect for those breezy summer days. Spacious 1 car garage with extra storage.



Admiral area amenities including restaurants, theater and bus line.

Nearby parks include Schmitz Preserve Park, Nantes Park and Alki Beach and Lincon Park.



Bus lines:

50, 56, 775,57



- 12 month lease.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

- 1 small dog or cat will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent of $50/pet will apply.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

Available June 1st.



To view a virtual tour of this property, please us the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495537



