2332 N 60th St

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Beautifully updated 2 bed, 1 bathroom home with modern features. Living room has natural southerly exposure light with expansive windows and an accent fireplace. . Hardwood floors throughout. Entertainment deck off front entrance for BBQing. Modern kitchen with SS appliances and light cherry finished cabinets. Modern Corian countertops. Two large bedrooms with closets. Remodelled bathroom. Full sized washer and dryer. Yard is maintenance free and paid for by owner. Walking distance to Green Lake and bus lines. Due to COVID-19 only one showing is possible only after submission and preliminary approval of an application.



Link to video: https://youtu.be/QdT7nOpc0t8



Terms: 1st & $2800 security deposit. 12+ month lease. Non-smoking and no pets. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management