2332 N 60th St
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:20 PM

2332 N 60th St

2332 North 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2332 North 60th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautifully updated 2 bed, 1 bathroom home with modern features. Living room has natural southerly exposure light with expansive windows and an accent fireplace. . Hardwood floors throughout. Entertainment deck off front entrance for BBQing. Modern kitchen with SS appliances and light cherry finished cabinets. Modern Corian countertops. Two large bedrooms with closets. Remodelled bathroom. Full sized washer and dryer. Yard is maintenance free and paid for by owner. Walking distance to Green Lake and bus lines. Due to COVID-19 only one showing is possible only after submission and preliminary approval of an application.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/QdT7nOpc0t8

Terms: 1st & $2800 security deposit. 12+ month lease. Non-smoking and no pets. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 N 60th St have any available units?
2332 N 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 N 60th St have?
Some of 2332 N 60th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 N 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
2332 N 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 N 60th St pet-friendly?
No, 2332 N 60th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2332 N 60th St offer parking?
No, 2332 N 60th St does not offer parking.
Does 2332 N 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2332 N 60th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 N 60th St have a pool?
No, 2332 N 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 2332 N 60th St have accessible units?
No, 2332 N 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 N 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2332 N 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.

