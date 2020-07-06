2331 Northeast 95th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage clubhouse

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2370 sq ft. This house is in the desirable Wedgwood area of North Seattle, with easy access to freeways, the University of Washington, near Northgate Mall, grocery, park, Meadowbrook community Center, Meadowbrook Playfield and restaurants.



This light and bright home has a freshly painted interior, new carpet. Very nice kitchen with granite counter top, large dining room, all new lightings. Insulated windows, Lots of closet space and storage. Plenty of light and features a Granite fireplace. Dishwasher and washer/dryer included.



Plenty of space down stair with an extra room could be used as bedroom or office. One attached garage.



2331 NE 95TH ST Sattle WA 98115

Rent is $2,500



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24487



No Pets Allowed



