All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2331 Northeast 95th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2331 Northeast 95th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2331 Northeast 95th Street

2331 Northeast 95th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2331 Northeast 95th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2370 sq ft. This house is in the desirable Wedgwood area of North Seattle, with easy access to freeways, the University of Washington, near Northgate Mall, grocery, park, Meadowbrook community Center, Meadowbrook Playfield and restaurants.

This light and bright home has a freshly painted interior, new carpet. Very nice kitchen with granite counter top, large dining room, all new lightings. Insulated windows, Lots of closet space and storage. Plenty of light and features a Granite fireplace. Dishwasher and washer/dryer included.

Plenty of space down stair with an extra room could be used as bedroom or office. One attached garage.

2331 NE 95TH ST Sattle WA 98115
Rent is $2,500

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24487

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4606194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Northeast 95th Street have any available units?
2331 Northeast 95th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 Northeast 95th Street have?
Some of 2331 Northeast 95th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Northeast 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Northeast 95th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Northeast 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2331 Northeast 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2331 Northeast 95th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Northeast 95th Street offers parking.
Does 2331 Northeast 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 Northeast 95th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Northeast 95th Street have a pool?
No, 2331 Northeast 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Northeast 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 2331 Northeast 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Northeast 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 Northeast 95th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St
Seattle, WA 98109
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University