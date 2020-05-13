2324 1st Ave Unit 410

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Stylish Studio Apartment in Downtown Seattle - Get the chance to live in a stylish piece of Seattle history, surrounded by one of the most incredible, and beautiful cities on the West Coast!



The historic 1908 Austin Bell Bldg. completely restored by Murray Franklin in 1999. lends big views of Seattle's famous Space Needle, and everythiong else Downtown Seattle has to offer! Perched atop the 4th floor, this unit has one reserved parking space, extra-storage space, thick concrete party walls, and a fabulous rooftop deck with unforgettable city views. Close to Pike Place Market, Ferries, Shopping, The Business District as well as Amazon and Gates Foundation HQ. Get on the list to come and check out this clean and cozy city retreat. Simply an unbeatable location, with tons of style!



W/S/G is flat monthly billing

Parking is flat monthly billing



Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



