All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2324 1st Ave Unit 410.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2324 1st Ave Unit 410
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

2324 1st Ave Unit 410

2324 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2324 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Stylish Studio Apartment in Downtown Seattle - Get the chance to live in a stylish piece of Seattle history, surrounded by one of the most incredible, and beautiful cities on the West Coast!

The historic 1908 Austin Bell Bldg. completely restored by Murray Franklin in 1999. lends big views of Seattle's famous Space Needle, and everythiong else Downtown Seattle has to offer! Perched atop the 4th floor, this unit has one reserved parking space, extra-storage space, thick concrete party walls, and a fabulous rooftop deck with unforgettable city views. Close to Pike Place Market, Ferries, Shopping, The Business District as well as Amazon and Gates Foundation HQ. Get on the list to come and check out this clean and cozy city retreat. Simply an unbeatable location, with tons of style!

W/S/G is flat monthly billing
Parking is flat monthly billing

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 4/23/2020

#829

(RLNE4309044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 have any available units?
2324 1st Ave Unit 410 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 have?
Some of 2324 1st Ave Unit 410's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 currently offering any rent specials?
2324 1st Ave Unit 410 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 is pet friendly.
Does 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 offer parking?
Yes, 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 offers parking.
Does 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 have a pool?
No, 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 does not have a pool.
Does 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 have accessible units?
No, 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 1st Ave Unit 410 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Infinity
1414 10th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University