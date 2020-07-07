224 23rd Ave E Unit: 401

Amenities

in unit laundry

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Unit 401.



Beautiful top floor corner unit with outstanding Cascade, Lake Washington views. Brand new studio and 1 bath. Hardwood and tile floors. Secured building. Washer/dryer in unit. 10 minutes to downtown and University of Washington. On bus line and close to light rail. On-street parking. Garbage and landscaping included. 85 walking score.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 10-12 month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



