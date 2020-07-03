2235 Fairview Ave E #12

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy working from home with these fabulous views. Boat/kayak for some peace of mind. Then enjoy dinners al fresca on your deck. Walk to the remodeled Pete's Market or grab a coffee at Eastlake Coffee and Cafe. This beautifully designed floating home by LaPatra Architects boosts 3 bed/1.5 bath is now available with a 12 month lease. Steel and beams create lofty and stylish spaces. Living room and dining room are open concept and thoughtful built ins. Energetic neighborhood, tranquil home.