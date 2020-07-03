All apartments in Seattle
2235 Fairview Ave E #12

2235 Fairview Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2235 Fairview Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98109
Eastlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy working from home with these fabulous views. Boat/kayak for some peace of mind. Then enjoy dinners al fresca on your deck. Walk to the remodeled Pete's Market or grab a coffee at Eastlake Coffee and Cafe. This beautifully designed floating home by LaPatra Architects boosts 3 bed/1.5 bath is now available with a 12 month lease. Steel and beams create lofty and stylish spaces. Living room and dining room are open concept and thoughtful built ins. Energetic neighborhood, tranquil home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 have any available units?
2235 Fairview Ave E #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Fairview Ave E #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 pet-friendly?
No, 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 offer parking?
No, 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 does not offer parking.
Does 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 have a pool?
No, 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 does not have a pool.
Does 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 have accessible units?
No, 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2235 Fairview Ave E #12 does not have units with air conditioning.

