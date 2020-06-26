All apartments in Seattle
2223 E Spruce St

2223 East Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2223 East Spruce Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning 3 bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms single family home with an attached 2 car garage in in an excellent location, close to downtown, shopping, and other amenities.

Beautiful interior features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, glossy hardwood floor on all common areas, and lots of windows creating plenty of natural light. The gorgeous bedrooms boasts pristine plush carpets, large built in closets, and attached bathrooms. Feel cozy and warm by the gas fire place at the living room during colder nights. The home also comes with a den and a private patio perfect for lounging during a lazy day.

The kitchen is sleek with a breakfast bar, granite counters, lots of cabinetry for storage, and a full suite of stainless steel appliances.

For your comfort the home comes with a very efficient hydronic heating system and very convenient too since washer and dryer are in unit.

Walk Score: 86
Bike Score: 86

Nearest Parks: Spruce Street Mini Park, Dr. Blanche Lavizzo Park and Garfield Playfield

Nearest Rail Line: First Hill Streetcar 0.6 mi

Nearest Bus Lines:
4 0.1 mi
8 0.1 mi
48 0.1 mi
27 0.1 mi
987 0.1 mi
980 0.1 mi
984 0.1 mi
3 0.2 mi
60 0.8 mi
43 0.8 mi

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4998364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 E Spruce St have any available units?
2223 E Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 E Spruce St have?
Some of 2223 E Spruce St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 E Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
2223 E Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 E Spruce St pet-friendly?
No, 2223 E Spruce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2223 E Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 2223 E Spruce St offers parking.
Does 2223 E Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2223 E Spruce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 E Spruce St have a pool?
No, 2223 E Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 2223 E Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 2223 E Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 E Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 E Spruce St has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

