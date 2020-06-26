2223 E Spruce St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Stunning 3 bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms single family home with an attached 2 car garage in in an excellent location, close to downtown, shopping, and other amenities.



Beautiful interior features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, glossy hardwood floor on all common areas, and lots of windows creating plenty of natural light. The gorgeous bedrooms boasts pristine plush carpets, large built in closets, and attached bathrooms. Feel cozy and warm by the gas fire place at the living room during colder nights. The home also comes with a den and a private patio perfect for lounging during a lazy day.



The kitchen is sleek with a breakfast bar, granite counters, lots of cabinetry for storage, and a full suite of stainless steel appliances.



For your comfort the home comes with a very efficient hydronic heating system and very convenient too since washer and dryer are in unit.



Walk Score: 86

Bike Score: 86



Nearest Parks: Spruce Street Mini Park, Dr. Blanche Lavizzo Park and Garfield Playfield



Nearest Rail Line: First Hill Streetcar 0.6 mi



Nearest Bus Lines:

4 0.1 mi

8 0.1 mi

48 0.1 mi

27 0.1 mi

987 0.1 mi

980 0.1 mi

984 0.1 mi

3 0.2 mi

60 0.8 mi

43 0.8 mi



No Pets Allowed



