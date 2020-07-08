All apartments in Seattle
Location

222 23rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Stevens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Available April 1st. Convenient location on bus line and near light rail. Recent interior remodel with a classic exterior look. Newer kitchen with an eating area and newer bath. Washer dryer in the unit. Large private, covered deck.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 or 16 month lease. Water, sewer, garbage, and landscaping included. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 222 23rd Avenue East have any available units?
222 23rd Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 222 23rd Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
222 23rd Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 23rd Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 222 23rd Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 222 23rd Avenue East offer parking?
No, 222 23rd Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 222 23rd Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 23rd Avenue East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 23rd Avenue East have a pool?
No, 222 23rd Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 222 23rd Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 222 23rd Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 222 23rd Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 23rd Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 23rd Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 23rd Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.

