2219 14th Ave W #303 Available 04/01/19 One Bedroom Condo on West Side of Queen Anne, Parking Included, Pets Okay!

Look no further than West Queen Anne for peaceful living and extreme convenience! Your ideal home can be found in this spacious, 760 square foot, one bedroom condominium on the edge of Queen Anne. Close to Interbay with easy access to public transportation for a quick commute in either direction.

Beautifully remodeled space in a cool, retro building. Controlled access building, off street parking, private balcony and additional storage are added bonuses. Gorgeous engineered wood flooring throughout the kitchen and living space and carpet in the bedroom. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, large pantry with washer/dryer machine and huge bedroom closet. Large, western facing balcony with extra storage.

Close to Interbay Athletic Complex and Golf Center, Whole Foods, Smith Cove and Elliott Bay and more!



-12 month minimum lease required. Longer lease considered!

-Water/Sewer/Garbage Included

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-1 small Pet (1-15lbs), case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent.

