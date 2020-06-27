All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2219 14th Ave W #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2219 14th Ave W #303
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2219 14th Ave W #303

2219 14th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2219 14th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
West Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2219 14th Ave W #303 Available 04/01/19 One Bedroom Condo on West Side of Queen Anne, Parking Included, Pets Okay! - View this home at: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

Look no further than West Queen Anne for peaceful living and extreme convenience! Your ideal home can be found in this spacious, 760 square foot, one bedroom condominium on the edge of Queen Anne. Close to Interbay with easy access to public transportation for a quick commute in either direction.
Beautifully remodeled space in a cool, retro building. Controlled access building, off street parking, private balcony and additional storage are added bonuses. Gorgeous engineered wood flooring throughout the kitchen and living space and carpet in the bedroom. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, large pantry with washer/dryer machine and huge bedroom closet. Large, western facing balcony with extra storage.
Close to Interbay Athletic Complex and Golf Center, Whole Foods, Smith Cove and Elliott Bay and more!

-12 month minimum lease required. Longer lease considered!
-Water/Sewer/Garbage Included
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-1 small Pet (1-15lbs), case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent.
Call today to schedule your viewing appointment.
View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

(RLNE3928711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 14th Ave W #303 have any available units?
2219 14th Ave W #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 14th Ave W #303 have?
Some of 2219 14th Ave W #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 14th Ave W #303 currently offering any rent specials?
2219 14th Ave W #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 14th Ave W #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 14th Ave W #303 is pet friendly.
Does 2219 14th Ave W #303 offer parking?
Yes, 2219 14th Ave W #303 offers parking.
Does 2219 14th Ave W #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2219 14th Ave W #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 14th Ave W #303 have a pool?
No, 2219 14th Ave W #303 does not have a pool.
Does 2219 14th Ave W #303 have accessible units?
No, 2219 14th Ave W #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 14th Ave W #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 14th Ave W #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University