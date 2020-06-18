2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2

Amenities

parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Classic Eastlake apartment available! This one unit is perfect for either couples or singles. Enjoy all the amenities of Eastlake and Lake Union.



The apartment has a classic mid-century feel. It is in excellent condition and ready for a tenant. It has an open kitchen, huge living space and has lots of closet space! There's a parking stall included.



You can't beat the location. It provides easy access to Downtown, South Lake Union and The University of Washington! You can easily walk to grocery stores, coffee shops, and tons of restaurants. It's blocks from Lake Union too!