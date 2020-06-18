All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2

2210 Eastlake Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

parking
coffee bar
coffee bar
parking
Classic Eastlake apartment available! This one unit is perfect for either couples or singles. Enjoy all the amenities of Eastlake and Lake Union.

The apartment has a classic mid-century feel. It is in excellent condition and ready for a tenant. It has an open kitchen, huge living space and has lots of closet space! There's a parking stall included.

You can't beat the location. It provides easy access to Downtown, South Lake Union and The University of Washington! You can easily walk to grocery stores, coffee shops, and tons of restaurants. It's blocks from Lake Union too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 have any available units?
2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 offers parking.
Does 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 have a pool?
No, 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Eastlake Avenue East - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

