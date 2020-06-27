All apartments in Seattle
2207 17th Ave S

2207 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2207 17th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 5TH!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2207-17th-ave-s?p=Company

North Beacon Hill home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths located 3 blocks for the light rail station. Main floor has original hardwood floors throughout, plantation shutters, and more. Huge master suite with French doors leading out to new deck. Kitchen features new stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, and custom cabinets. Spacious lower level has convenient separate entrance and laundry room with new full-size washer/dryer. Minutes to Beacon Hill International School, VA Medical Center, downtown Seattle, I-5, & I-90.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 17th Ave S have any available units?
2207 17th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 17th Ave S have?
Some of 2207 17th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 17th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2207 17th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 17th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 17th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2207 17th Ave S offer parking?
No, 2207 17th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2207 17th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 17th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 17th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2207 17th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2207 17th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2207 17th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 17th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 17th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
