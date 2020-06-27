Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 5TH!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2207-17th-ave-s?p=Company



North Beacon Hill home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths located 3 blocks for the light rail station. Main floor has original hardwood floors throughout, plantation shutters, and more. Huge master suite with French doors leading out to new deck. Kitchen features new stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, and custom cabinets. Spacious lower level has convenient separate entrance and laundry room with new full-size washer/dryer. Minutes to Beacon Hill International School, VA Medical Center, downtown Seattle, I-5, & I-90.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.