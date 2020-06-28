217 23rd Ave Unit B

Amenities
This charming 2,500-square-foot townhome situated in the vibrant Central District neighborhood in Seattle is unfurnished and cozy.
Three comfy bedrooms, 2 neat bathrooms, large windows with blinds, recessed/suspended lighting, fireplace, carpet, polished hardwood floor in the living room. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, big pantry, stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Walk-in closet in the two master bedrooms. Its bathrooms have a pedestal sink, cabinet vanities surmounted by a wide mirror, shower stall enclosed in a metal-framed glass panel, and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. There are in-unit washer and dryer along with double pane/storm windows and electric heating.
The exterior includes a balcony, front, and backyard--- cool spots for outdoor activities with family or just to unwind alone.
It comes with an attached garage, 2 parking spots.
No pets, sorry.
Tenant pays for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, Internet, and landscaping.
Walk Score: 85
Bike Score: 92
217 23rd Avenue is Very Walkable according to Walk.score.com, so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It is in a very bikeable place, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.
217 23rd Avenue is approximately a 15-minute walk from the First Hill Streetcar at the 14th Ave S & S Washington St stop.
Nearby parks: Spruce Street Mini Park, Garfield Playfield, and Dr. Blanche Lavizzo Park.
Nearby Schools:
Thurgood Marshall Elementary School - 0.91 miles, 7/10
Washington Middle School - 0.39 miles, 5/10
Garfield High School - 0.09 miles, 7/10
Madrona - 0.8 miles, 5/10
Bus lines:
4 - 0.1 mile
48 - 0.1 mile
27 - 0.2 mile
3 - 0.2 mile
Rail lines:
First Hill Streetcar - 0.6 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5116245)