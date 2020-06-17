216 NE 82nd Street

Amenities
House in Maple Leaf - Great Home in the Perfect Location. Minutes to the new Maple Leaf Park, Green Lake ,DT Seattle. and close to schools. House offers 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. The
owner occupies basement unit.
Utilities spilt per tenant.
No Pets
Term Year lease
Application fee per adults $42
Security performance deposit $1500
Renter insurance is required.
1st security depsoit & last month due at lease signing.
Common laundry room. full size w/d
- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/4b4417108d
- Questions: Call Torrey 206-577-0823
For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com
No Pets Allowed
