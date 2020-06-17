All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

216 NE 82nd Street

216 Northeast 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 Northeast 82nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
House in Maple Leaf - Great Home in the Perfect Location. Minutes to the new Maple Leaf Park, Green Lake ,DT Seattle. and close to schools. House offers 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. The
owner occupies basement unit.
Utilities spilt per tenant.
No Pets
Term Year lease
Application fee per adults $42
Security performance deposit $1500
Renter insurance is required.
1st security depsoit & last month due at lease signing.
Common laundry room. full size w/d

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/4b4417108d
- Questions: Call Torrey 206-577-0823

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4408328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 NE 82nd Street have any available units?
216 NE 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 NE 82nd Street have?
Some of 216 NE 82nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 NE 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 NE 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 NE 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 NE 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 216 NE 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 216 NE 82nd Street does offer parking.
Does 216 NE 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 NE 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 NE 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 216 NE 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 NE 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 216 NE 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 NE 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 NE 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
