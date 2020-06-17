216 NE 82nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

House in Maple Leaf - Great Home in the Perfect Location. Minutes to the new Maple Leaf Park, Green Lake ,DT Seattle. and close to schools. House offers 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. The

owner occupies basement unit.

Utilities spilt per tenant.

No Pets

Term Year lease

Application fee per adults $42

Security performance deposit $1500

Renter insurance is required.

1st security depsoit & last month due at lease signing.

Common laundry room. full size w/d



- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/4b4417108d

- Questions: Call Torrey 206-577-0823



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



