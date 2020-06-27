Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2156-boyer-ave-e?p=Company



Wonderful, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Colonial that sits beautifully on its manicured lot in the heart of Montlake. Main level offers a large living room with a fireplace, separate formal dining room, family room area off of the living room that opens to a lovely patio, gourmet kitchen with all high-end stainless-steel appliances, and a powder room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms including the master with its own private bath, and an additional full bath on this level. Hardwood floors throughout. The basement has another bonus room/recreational room with another fireplace, furnace room with lots of storage space, and a full-size washer and dryer. 1-car garage, carport and driveway parking. Yard service included. A MUST SEE!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.