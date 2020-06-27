All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2156 Boyer Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2156 Boyer Ave E
Last updated August 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

2156 Boyer Ave E

2156 Boyer Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Montlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2156 Boyer Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Montlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2156-boyer-ave-e?p=Company

Wonderful, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Colonial that sits beautifully on its manicured lot in the heart of Montlake. Main level offers a large living room with a fireplace, separate formal dining room, family room area off of the living room that opens to a lovely patio, gourmet kitchen with all high-end stainless-steel appliances, and a powder room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms including the master with its own private bath, and an additional full bath on this level. Hardwood floors throughout. The basement has another bonus room/recreational room with another fireplace, furnace room with lots of storage space, and a full-size washer and dryer. 1-car garage, carport and driveway parking. Yard service included. A MUST SEE!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2156 Boyer Ave E have any available units?
2156 Boyer Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2156 Boyer Ave E have?
Some of 2156 Boyer Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2156 Boyer Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2156 Boyer Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2156 Boyer Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 2156 Boyer Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2156 Boyer Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 2156 Boyer Ave E offers parking.
Does 2156 Boyer Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2156 Boyer Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2156 Boyer Ave E have a pool?
No, 2156 Boyer Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2156 Boyer Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2156 Boyer Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2156 Boyer Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2156 Boyer Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University