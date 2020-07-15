215 Valley Street Unit 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

This appealing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the peaceful Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle, has all the functional touches you need to live in comfort and safety. Plus, it’s near public transportation stops/hub with excellent transit, and in a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable rated area so daily errands are easy.



The interior is cozy with laminated wood flooring. Its nice kitchen is perfect for meal prep with its quartz countertops and package appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and, microwave. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer for your laundry convenience. It has electric heating (Radiant heating). No smoking in the property. The exterior also has a patio. There’s storage at the lower queen end.



It’s a pet-friendly home but only small pets (below 20 lbs.) are allowed with a $40 pet rent each.



There is 1 assign uncovered parking, # 102, and street parking. Tenant pays for electricity (Seattle Electric). Water, sewage, and trash will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 96

Transit Score: 80

Bike Score: 88



Nearby Parks: Ward Springs Park, Counterbalance Park, Kinnear Place, and Highland Plc Park.



Bus lines:

2 - 0.2 mile

13 - 0.2 mile

29 - 0.2 mile

4 - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Link light rail - 1.2 miles



