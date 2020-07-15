All apartments in Seattle
215 Valley Street Unit 102
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:29 AM

215 Valley Street Unit 102

215 Valley Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 Valley Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

This appealing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the peaceful Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle, has all the functional touches you need to live in comfort and safety. Plus, it’s near public transportation stops/hub with excellent transit, and in a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable rated area so daily errands are easy.

The interior is cozy with laminated wood flooring. Its nice kitchen is perfect for meal prep with its quartz countertops and package appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and, microwave. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer for your laundry convenience. It has electric heating (Radiant heating). No smoking in the property. The exterior also has a patio. There’s storage at the lower queen end.

It’s a pet-friendly home but only small pets (below 20 lbs.) are allowed with a $40 pet rent each.

There is 1 assign uncovered parking, # 102, and street parking. Tenant pays for electricity (Seattle Electric). Water, sewage, and trash will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 96
Transit Score: 80
Bike Score: 88

Nearby Parks: Ward Springs Park, Counterbalance Park, Kinnear Place, and Highland Plc Park.

Bus lines:
2 - 0.2 mile
13 - 0.2 mile
29 - 0.2 mile
4 - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Link light rail - 1.2 miles

(RLNE5907386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Valley Street Unit 102 have any available units?
215 Valley Street Unit 102 has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Valley Street Unit 102 have?
Some of 215 Valley Street Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Valley Street Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
215 Valley Street Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Valley Street Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Valley Street Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 215 Valley Street Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 215 Valley Street Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 215 Valley Street Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Valley Street Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Valley Street Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 215 Valley Street Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 215 Valley Street Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 215 Valley Street Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Valley Street Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Valley Street Unit 102 has units with dishwashers.
