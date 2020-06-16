All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 215 2nd Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
215 2nd Avenue South
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

215 2nd Avenue South

215 2nd Avenue South · (425) 533-3876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pioneer Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

215 2nd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104
Pioneer Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
301 Available 07/01/20 14 foot ceilings
Beautiful large wood framed windows
An open floor plan with a lofted bed
Original pine floors
Updated kitchen with sleek design and modern appliances
Updated bathroom with full-size tub and exposed brick walls
Washer/dryer
Dishwasher
Microwave
Disposal

Building features:

Large Elevator
Historic features and details
Secured intercom entry
Wired for high-speed gigabit internet
Garage parking (additional monthly fee for designated space)
Located in the heart of Pioneer Square, right next to Waterfall Garden Park, and within an easy walk to light rail station, street car, major bus lines, stadiums, Seattle's waterfront, and endless restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques, galleries, and more.

The Lucknow is a family-owned and operated building and offers attentive, personal service that you won't find in 3rd party managed buildings. Visit our website for more info: lucknowlofts.com

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/215-2nd-ave-s-seattle-wa-98104-usa-unit-301/b426badc-e91a-4e2b-9f13-ce9335a398dc

(RLNE5824624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 2nd Avenue South have any available units?
215 2nd Avenue South has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 2nd Avenue South have?
Some of 215 2nd Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 2nd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
215 2nd Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 2nd Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 2nd Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 215 2nd Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 215 2nd Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 215 2nd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 2nd Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 2nd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 215 2nd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 215 2nd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 215 2nd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 215 2nd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 2nd Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 215 2nd Avenue South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity