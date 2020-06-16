215 2nd Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator parking garage internet access

301 Available 07/01/20 14 foot ceilings

Beautiful large wood framed windows

An open floor plan with a lofted bed

Original pine floors

Updated kitchen with sleek design and modern appliances

Updated bathroom with full-size tub and exposed brick walls

Washer/dryer

Dishwasher

Microwave

Disposal



Building features:



Large Elevator

Historic features and details

Secured intercom entry

Wired for high-speed gigabit internet

Garage parking (additional monthly fee for designated space)

Located in the heart of Pioneer Square, right next to Waterfall Garden Park, and within an easy walk to light rail station, street car, major bus lines, stadiums, Seattle's waterfront, and endless restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques, galleries, and more.



The Lucknow is a family-owned and operated building and offers attentive, personal service that you won't find in 3rd party managed buildings. Visit our website for more info: lucknowlofts.com



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/215-2nd-ave-s-seattle-wa-98104-usa-unit-301/b426badc-e91a-4e2b-9f13-ce9335a398dc



