215 2nd Avenue South

Amenities
301 Available 07/01/20 14 foot ceilings
Beautiful large wood framed windows
An open floor plan with a lofted bed
Original pine floors
Updated kitchen with sleek design and modern appliances
Updated bathroom with full-size tub and exposed brick walls
Washer/dryer
Dishwasher
Microwave
Disposal
Building features:
Large Elevator
Historic features and details
Secured intercom entry
Wired for high-speed gigabit internet
Garage parking (additional monthly fee for designated space)
Located in the heart of Pioneer Square, right next to Waterfall Garden Park, and within an easy walk to light rail station, street car, major bus lines, stadiums, Seattle's waterfront, and endless restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques, galleries, and more.
The Lucknow is a family-owned and operated building and offers attentive, personal service that you won't find in 3rd party managed buildings. Visit our website for more info: lucknowlofts.com
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/215-2nd-ave-s-seattle-wa-98104-usa-unit-301/b426badc-e91a-4e2b-9f13-ce9335a398dc
(RLNE5824624)