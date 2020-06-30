2125 6th Avenue W

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Classic One Bedroom + Den/Office - Queen Anne Duplex - FaceTime Tours Available! - This 1908 character-filled duplex will simply steal your heart! Centrally and ideally located at the top of Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood and near to all the bustling shops and eateries of Queen Anne Avenue. Just a block away from Macrina Bakery and Ken's Market. One bedroom plus large sized den or second bedroom/office with French door. Pristine hardwoods, high ceilings, large windows, generous living/dining rooms for gracious and comfortable living, refreshed kitchen alongside delightful details of yesteryear.



Manicured gardens framed by graceful larger trees and a secluded back patio that is easily accessible from the kitchen. Yard care is included in the rent. One reserved uncovered parking space off the alley in back of property is also included.



Separate and private laundry room (furnace room) housed in basement with exterior entrance also perfect for storage and/or projects. Each unit has a separate and private use of their own laundry/storage area.



This property does not allow pets nor smoking of any kind. It is best suited for those who can appreciate the distinct characteristics of a very well maintained early century home that still embodies many original elements to be treated with respect and care.



~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~All utilities are responsibility of Tenant

~Yard Care is Included in Rent

~24 month lease preferred

~No smoking and no pets at this property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5624098)