Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

2125 6th Avenue W

2125 6th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2125 6th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Classic One Bedroom + Den/Office - Queen Anne Duplex - FaceTime Tours Available! - This 1908 character-filled duplex will simply steal your heart! Centrally and ideally located at the top of Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood and near to all the bustling shops and eateries of Queen Anne Avenue. Just a block away from Macrina Bakery and Ken's Market. One bedroom plus large sized den or second bedroom/office with French door. Pristine hardwoods, high ceilings, large windows, generous living/dining rooms for gracious and comfortable living, refreshed kitchen alongside delightful details of yesteryear.

Manicured gardens framed by graceful larger trees and a secluded back patio that is easily accessible from the kitchen. Yard care is included in the rent. One reserved uncovered parking space off the alley in back of property is also included.

Separate and private laundry room (furnace room) housed in basement with exterior entrance also perfect for storage and/or projects. Each unit has a separate and private use of their own laundry/storage area.

This property does not allow pets nor smoking of any kind. It is best suited for those who can appreciate the distinct characteristics of a very well maintained early century home that still embodies many original elements to be treated with respect and care.

~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~All utilities are responsibility of Tenant
~Yard Care is Included in Rent
~24 month lease preferred
~No smoking and no pets at this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 6th Avenue W have any available units?
2125 6th Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 6th Avenue W have?
Some of 2125 6th Avenue W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 6th Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
2125 6th Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 6th Avenue W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 6th Avenue W is pet friendly.
Does 2125 6th Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 2125 6th Avenue W offers parking.
Does 2125 6th Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 6th Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 6th Avenue W have a pool?
No, 2125 6th Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 2125 6th Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 2125 6th Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 6th Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 6th Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.

