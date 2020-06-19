All apartments in Seattle
2118 10th Avenue West
2118 10th Avenue West

2118 10th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

2118 10th Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This townhome (completed in summer of 2017) located in the highly sought after Queen Anne neighborhood, offers modern design, luxury finishes and views of Elliott Bay from the private rooftop deck. Conveniently located in of Seattle's most central locations, residents can be downtown or to South Lake Union in 10 minutes. Easy access to transit lines 1,2, 29, 32, D. NO PETS - This is firm. $4195 refundable security deposit. 700 minimum credit score required for consideration. Verifiable household monthly income of at three times monthly required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 10th Avenue West have any available units?
2118 10th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2118 10th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
2118 10th Avenue West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 10th Avenue West pet-friendly?
No, 2118 10th Avenue West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2118 10th Avenue West offer parking?
No, 2118 10th Avenue West does not offer parking.
Does 2118 10th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 10th Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 10th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 2118 10th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 2118 10th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 2118 10th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 10th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 10th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 10th Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 10th Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.
