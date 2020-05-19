All apartments in Seattle
2060 - 13th Avenue W.

2060 13th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2060 13th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently updated 2bed 1bath Queen Anne 2 parking spaces included in rent - Recently updated 2bed 1bath Queen Anne location has everything: sweeping western view of the Sound from the living room and bedroom, like-wood floor and designer color paint throughout the unit, beautiful spacious quartz counters and high-end stainless steel French door refrigerator, range, microwave, garbage disposal, and double kitchen sink. LG high-efficiency washer and dryer. Beautiful designer bathtub and marble walls. 2 parking spaces, one in the garage, one off the street. Pets case/case with additional, refundable deposit if allowed, In-person activities must be by appointment only;
No more than two people, including the broker, maybe at the property at any one time; and
Those two persons must strictly follow social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") by remaining at least six feet apart at all times.

(RLNE4974274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 - 13th Avenue W. have any available units?
2060 - 13th Avenue W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 - 13th Avenue W. have?
Some of 2060 - 13th Avenue W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 - 13th Avenue W. currently offering any rent specials?
2060 - 13th Avenue W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 - 13th Avenue W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 - 13th Avenue W. is pet friendly.
Does 2060 - 13th Avenue W. offer parking?
Yes, 2060 - 13th Avenue W. offers parking.
Does 2060 - 13th Avenue W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2060 - 13th Avenue W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 - 13th Avenue W. have a pool?
No, 2060 - 13th Avenue W. does not have a pool.
Does 2060 - 13th Avenue W. have accessible units?
No, 2060 - 13th Avenue W. does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 - 13th Avenue W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 - 13th Avenue W. does not have units with dishwashers.
