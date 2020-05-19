2060 - 13th Avenue W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently updated 2bed 1bath Queen Anne 2 parking spaces included in rent - Recently updated 2bed 1bath Queen Anne location has everything: sweeping western view of the Sound from the living room and bedroom, like-wood floor and designer color paint throughout the unit, beautiful spacious quartz counters and high-end stainless steel French door refrigerator, range, microwave, garbage disposal, and double kitchen sink. LG high-efficiency washer and dryer. Beautiful designer bathtub and marble walls. 2 parking spaces, one in the garage, one off the street. Pets case/case with additional, refundable deposit if allowed, In-person activities must be by appointment only;

No more than two people, including the broker, maybe at the property at any one time; and

Those two persons must strictly follow social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") by remaining at least six feet apart at all times.



(RLNE4974274)