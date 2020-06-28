All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 201 N 101st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
201 N 101st St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

201 N 101st St

201 North 101st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

201 North 101st Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper Level Duplex in Seattle - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in a Convenient Greenwood Location. Charming updated home with new carpet & paint, bright living room with natural light, front loading washer/dryer, large front yard with parking for 2 vehicles. Convenient location near restaurants, Northgate Mall and easy access to freeways. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and utilities. Application $45, First Month's Rent & Deposit. Sorry, No Pets.
Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally managed by:
Real Property Associates, Inc.
www.rentseattle.com
Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0833.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4252332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 N 101st St have any available units?
201 N 101st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 N 101st St have?
Some of 201 N 101st St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 N 101st St currently offering any rent specials?
201 N 101st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 N 101st St pet-friendly?
No, 201 N 101st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 201 N 101st St offer parking?
Yes, 201 N 101st St offers parking.
Does 201 N 101st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 N 101st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 N 101st St have a pool?
No, 201 N 101st St does not have a pool.
Does 201 N 101st St have accessible units?
No, 201 N 101st St does not have accessible units.
Does 201 N 101st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 N 101st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St
Seattle, WA 98104
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University