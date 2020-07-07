2009 - 41st Avenue E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Classic and contemporary home in the heart of Madison Park - Lovely one story home with basement in the heart of Madison Park. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Living room with a woodturning fireplace, dining area and spacious remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, gas range and Sub Zero fridge. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Huge unfinished basement with laundry area offers plenty of storage space. Nicely landscaped front and backyard w/deck. Yard service is included in the rent. One car carport. Conveniently located near boutiques, cafes, & beach park w/easy access to 520 and Downtown Seattle.



For more information contact Susie Hong at 425-444-2872 or email susiehong@cbbain.com



(RLNE5290286)