Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2009 - 41st Avenue E.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2009 - 41st Avenue E.

2009 41st Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2009 41st Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Classic and contemporary home in the heart of Madison Park - Lovely one story home with basement in the heart of Madison Park. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Living room with a woodturning fireplace, dining area and spacious remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, gas range and Sub Zero fridge. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Huge unfinished basement with laundry area offers plenty of storage space. Nicely landscaped front and backyard w/deck. Yard service is included in the rent. One car carport. Conveniently located near boutiques, cafes, & beach park w/easy access to 520 and Downtown Seattle.

For more information contact Susie Hong at 425-444-2872 or email susiehong@cbbain.com

(RLNE5290286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 - 41st Avenue E. have any available units?
2009 - 41st Avenue E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 - 41st Avenue E. have?
Some of 2009 - 41st Avenue E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 - 41st Avenue E. currently offering any rent specials?
2009 - 41st Avenue E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 - 41st Avenue E. pet-friendly?
No, 2009 - 41st Avenue E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2009 - 41st Avenue E. offer parking?
Yes, 2009 - 41st Avenue E. offers parking.
Does 2009 - 41st Avenue E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 - 41st Avenue E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 - 41st Avenue E. have a pool?
No, 2009 - 41st Avenue E. does not have a pool.
Does 2009 - 41st Avenue E. have accessible units?
No, 2009 - 41st Avenue E. does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 - 41st Avenue E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 - 41st Avenue E. does not have units with dishwashers.

