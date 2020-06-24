2004 E. Pine Street

Amenities

hardwood floors courtyard extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard

Charming Capital Hill townhome!! - Don't miss this one! If you want a charming vintage home, not like all the same apartments, this well cared for townhome with crown moldings, cove ceilings and gleaming hardwoods throughout is for you. The large living room is inviting and opens to the kitchen with slate radiant heated floors and a cozy breakfast nook. Plenty of room to cook your favorite meal plus a large pantry. Spacious bedroom with 2 closets. One private assigned off-street parking spot and an additional storage shed. Backyard courtyard provides sense of community. Water/Sewer and garbage are included. Close to Chuck's, Madison Market, Trader Joes plus much more. To schedule a showing, text or call 425-890-8880



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3565046)