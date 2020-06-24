All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2004 E. Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2004 E. Pine Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2004 E. Pine Street

2004 East Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2004 East Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Minor

Amenities

hardwood floors
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
Charming Capital Hill townhome!! - Don't miss this one! If you want a charming vintage home, not like all the same apartments, this well cared for townhome with crown moldings, cove ceilings and gleaming hardwoods throughout is for you. The large living room is inviting and opens to the kitchen with slate radiant heated floors and a cozy breakfast nook. Plenty of room to cook your favorite meal plus a large pantry. Spacious bedroom with 2 closets. One private assigned off-street parking spot and an additional storage shed. Backyard courtyard provides sense of community. Water/Sewer and garbage are included. Close to Chuck's, Madison Market, Trader Joes plus much more. To schedule a showing, text or call 425-890-8880

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3565046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 E. Pine Street have any available units?
2004 E. Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2004 E. Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2004 E. Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 E. Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 2004 E. Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2004 E. Pine Street offer parking?
No, 2004 E. Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 2004 E. Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 E. Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 E. Pine Street have a pool?
No, 2004 E. Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2004 E. Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 2004 E. Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 E. Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 E. Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 E. Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 E. Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University