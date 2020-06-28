All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

2002 S Lander St

2002 South Lander Street · No Longer Available
Location

2002 South Lander Street, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2002 S Lander St Available 08/15/19 Updated Beacon Hill 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Home - Spacious updated 1934 home. The main floor features beautiful hardwood floors, large living room with working wood stove, formal dining room, kitchen with lots of storage, two bedrooms, & a full bath.

Head downstairs to the third bedroom, utility room with in-home laundry, a small bathroom, and a bonus carpeted living area with a decorative fireplace. Attached garage for a one vehicle or extra storage. Large outdoor space for a backyard barbecue.

7 minute drive to downtown, less than 5 minute walk to the Beacon Hill light rail station, many restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, and shopping. Walk Score of 79, 74 transit score, and 78 bike score.

Tenants responsible for utilities and yard maintenance.

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit.

Contact Heather by text at (414) 704-8212 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5075237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 S Lander St have any available units?
2002 S Lander St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 S Lander St have?
Some of 2002 S Lander St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 S Lander St currently offering any rent specials?
2002 S Lander St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 S Lander St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 S Lander St is pet friendly.
Does 2002 S Lander St offer parking?
Yes, 2002 S Lander St offers parking.
Does 2002 S Lander St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 S Lander St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 S Lander St have a pool?
No, 2002 S Lander St does not have a pool.
Does 2002 S Lander St have accessible units?
No, 2002 S Lander St does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 S Lander St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 S Lander St does not have units with dishwashers.
