2002 S Lander St Available 08/15/19 Updated Beacon Hill 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Home - Spacious updated 1934 home. The main floor features beautiful hardwood floors, large living room with working wood stove, formal dining room, kitchen with lots of storage, two bedrooms, & a full bath.



Head downstairs to the third bedroom, utility room with in-home laundry, a small bathroom, and a bonus carpeted living area with a decorative fireplace. Attached garage for a one vehicle or extra storage. Large outdoor space for a backyard barbecue.



7 minute drive to downtown, less than 5 minute walk to the Beacon Hill light rail station, many restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, and shopping. Walk Score of 79, 74 transit score, and 78 bike score.



Tenants responsible for utilities and yard maintenance.



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit.



Contact Heather by text at (414) 704-8212 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5075237)