All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1937 7th Ave W..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1937 7th Ave W.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1937 7th Ave W.

1937 7th Avenue West · (206) 673-4282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1937 7th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1937 7th Ave W. · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
guest suite
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
guest suite
Stately Queen Anne Craftsman with Bonus Guest Suite *FURNISHED* - 3D TOUR on our Madeson Management Website

Gracious tri-level Queen Anne home with bonus guest suite! Located on a quiet street, nestled in the trees with glimpses of Puget Sound. Offered fully furnished, with cozy areas to read and relax, two brand-new kitchens, completely outfitted for stays of 30 days - 12 months. One reserved off-street parking space, with free street parking for additional cars. Minutes from South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle.

Due to COVID-19 & the Washington Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, we are currently not offering in-person tours. All of our listings now offer 3D tours with links in the descriptions on our website. We are able to offer individual, socially-distanced tours should we receive an application.

3D Tour Available Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=m1VWnrE5dX6

Residents pay all utility fees to property manager. No pets permitted. $40 application fee per adult 18 years of age or older for screening including credit and reference check. Property does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. $4,000 refundable security deposit and first month's rent required to move in. Absolutely no smoking, vaping, cannabis use or manufacture permitted on the premises.

Notice of screening requirements and process for applicants in accordance with SMC 14.08:
Screening Criteria for all Applicants:
- Applicant on-time for showing appointment
- Positive Government Issued ID
- Fully completed application for every occupant 18 years and older
- Applicant(s) agree to a lease start date two weeks or less from the date of application approval
- Proof of adequate income which could include any of the following:
- Most recent paycheck stub
- Tax return copies for self-employed applicants
- Copies of deposit slips, investment earnings documents or Social Security earnings for retired applicants
- Any additional sources of income, ie child or spousal support, trust fund income
- Proof of verifiable employment and / or verifiable source of income
- Gross income to rent ratio of 3:1
- No excessive debt which may impact applicant(s) ability to pay rent
- Good credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate an applicant is high-risk and / or indicates a pattern of payment delinquency
- If applicant lacks a credit history, applicant will apply with a qualified guarantor (co-signor) who also meets screening criteria
- Sex offender status will be considered, and may negatively impact decision
- If applicant has prior rental experience, no negative references from prior landlord(s)
- No prior evictions on applicant(s) record

If additional time is needed to seek out language interpretation or translation or if the applicant needs a reasonable accommodation for a disability, applicant should request it by email, in person, or by phone 206.373.4282.

This property is not required to, and has not voluntarily agreed to, set aside units to serve
vulnerable populations.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5653326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 7th Ave W. have any available units?
1937 7th Ave W. has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 7th Ave W. have?
Some of 1937 7th Ave W.'s amenities include parking, recently renovated, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 7th Ave W. currently offering any rent specials?
1937 7th Ave W. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 7th Ave W. pet-friendly?
No, 1937 7th Ave W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1937 7th Ave W. offer parking?
Yes, 1937 7th Ave W. does offer parking.
Does 1937 7th Ave W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 7th Ave W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 7th Ave W. have a pool?
No, 1937 7th Ave W. does not have a pool.
Does 1937 7th Ave W. have accessible units?
Yes, 1937 7th Ave W. has accessible units.
Does 1937 7th Ave W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 7th Ave W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1937 7th Ave W.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Shea
1830 East Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity