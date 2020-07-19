1927 N. 140th St

Amenities

Luxury Living At Its Best! - Imagine coming home after a long day and surrounding yourself with complete luxury in this stunning home beaming with natural light. An inviting entry way welcomes you with wide planked flooring throughout. Keep warm by your gas fireplace on those cold rainy Seattle nights.



You're going to love preparing a delicious meal in this Gourmet Kitchen with European-style custom cabinets & energy efficient stainless appliances, Slab quartz counter tops. Generous walk-in pantry, ample counter and cupboard space complete this gorgeous kitchen.



Upper level Master Suite with luxurious spa inspired bathroom with wet room comprised of a deep soaking tub & tiled shower. Two large bedrooms share another full bath with dual sinks. Plenty of space for everyone to get ready and out the door in the morning.



Large great-room upstairs can act as a family room or deluxe office space. Exclusive Fiber optics system, USB ports in Kitchen & Master Bedroom. Two car garage.



A commuters dream with easy access to I5 and Highway 99.

Fully fenced back yard and landscaping complete your new home! Ready for you to move in today.



Northgate Elementary

Whitman Middle

Ingraham High

Only a two minute drive to Lakeside Private School



This home will not stay on the market long so schedule your viewing today.



~ Deposit is fully refundable at move out with normal wear and tear.

~12 month lease.

~ More than 2 unrelated tenants additional $50 per person / per month.

~ 1 pet is negotiable on a case by case basis with additional pet rent.

~ Tenant(s) pays all utilities.

~ Tenant(s) are responsible for yard care and maintenance i.e. watering, mowing and weeding.

~ Showings by appointment only. Please email to schedule your appointment.

Include your email and cell number in your view request.

~ Do not apply until you have viewed the home in person.



