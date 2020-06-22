1919 10th Ave W

Amenities

REMODELED, TOP FLOOR QUEEN ANNE 2 BED CONDO FOR RENT W VIEWS! - **$2395/month rent; Utilities not included; 2 reserved parking spots**

**2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1200 SF, Fireplace, Fully renovated; 12 month lease preferred**

**First month's rent ($2395) and security deposit ($2000) due upon move in**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vK7pQmbB1ms



This home offers fully renovated, spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom living space next to Queen Anne shopping including coffee, yoga and spa. Home is in like-new condition. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathroom. Home is in the Queen Anne area providing a great, quiet neighborhood perfect for kids to roam and adults to take a walk. Home has large windows that provide great natural light. New wood and tile flooring. Paint is new. Brand new kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space and is great for entertaining. Great large view deck. Rental comes with 2 reserved parking spots. Laundry in unit.



Location could not be better. Close to recreation, food, entertainment, shopping, parks, and work. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside. Points of interest nearby include:

-Elliott Bay, Puget Sound, Lake Union, and Hiram M Chittenden Locks all very close.

-Kinnear Park, Myrtle Edwards Park, Lake Union Park, Denny Park, Queen Anne Greenbelt Park

-Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook & many other businesses nearby.



Area Schools are all highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:

-Coe Elementary

-McClure Middle School

-Ballard High School



This home has everything you could want and more! Text, email, or call for showing Today!



No Pets Allowed



