Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:49 AM

1919 10th Ave W

1919 10th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1919 10th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
yoga
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
yoga
REMODELED, TOP FLOOR QUEEN ANNE 2 BED CONDO FOR RENT W VIEWS! - **$2395/month rent; Utilities not included; 2 reserved parking spots**
**2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1200 SF, Fireplace, Fully renovated; 12 month lease preferred**
**First month's rent ($2395) and security deposit ($2000) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

VIDEO OF HOME:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vK7pQmbB1ms

This home offers fully renovated, spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom living space next to Queen Anne shopping including coffee, yoga and spa. Home is in like-new condition. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathroom. Home is in the Queen Anne area providing a great, quiet neighborhood perfect for kids to roam and adults to take a walk. Home has large windows that provide great natural light. New wood and tile flooring. Paint is new. Brand new kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space and is great for entertaining. Great large view deck. Rental comes with 2 reserved parking spots. Laundry in unit.

Location could not be better. Close to recreation, food, entertainment, shopping, parks, and work. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside. Points of interest nearby include:
-Elliott Bay, Puget Sound, Lake Union, and Hiram M Chittenden Locks all very close.
-Kinnear Park, Myrtle Edwards Park, Lake Union Park, Denny Park, Queen Anne Greenbelt Park
-Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook & many other businesses nearby.

Area Schools are all highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:
-Coe Elementary
-McClure Middle School
-Ballard High School

This home has everything you could want and more! Text, email, or call for showing Today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5143426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 10th Ave W have any available units?
1919 10th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 10th Ave W have?
Some of 1919 10th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 10th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
1919 10th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 10th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 1919 10th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1919 10th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 1919 10th Ave W offers parking.
Does 1919 10th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 10th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 10th Ave W have a pool?
No, 1919 10th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 1919 10th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 1919 10th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 10th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 10th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
