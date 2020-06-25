1912 9th AVE W

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse dog park on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NICELY MAINTAINED 4 BED QUEENE ANNE HOME FOR RENT W GARAGE! - **$3595/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW; $100/month for landscaping service**

**4 bed, Bonus Room, 2 bath, 1 car garage, large yard, 1920 SF **

**Pets are considered on a case by case basis (pet rent); 12-24 month lease considered**

**First months rent ($3595) and Deposit ($3595) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This nicely maintained, spacious, historic Queen Anne home offers a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, bonus/entertainment room, and 2 bathrooms in a great community within the acclaimed Seattle/Ballard School District. Main level of home has beautiful original wood floors as well as period details. Home has updates throughout and is in like-new condition. Enter to large formal living room and dining room with wood floors and many windows providing great natural light. Connected is the kitchen with wood floors, large cabinets, country sink and newer appliances. Access to backyard and porch just off of kitchen through mudroom. 2 large bedrooms with wood floors and large closets as well as full bathroom also on main level. Lower level of home has laundry room as well as flex space, 2 bedrooms, flex room and full bathroom. Backyard has large deck as well as detached 1 car garage.



Home is in the Queen Anne area of Seattle in a quiet neighborhood but close enough to walk to all Seattle has to offer. Location could not be better. Close to recreation, food, entertainment, shopping, parks, and work. Kinnear Park is close to home and has great walking trails, off-leash dog park, and sports courts. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside. Points of interest nearby include:

-Elliott Bay, Puget Sound, Lake Union, and Hiram M Chittenden Locks all very close.

-Kinnear Park, Myrtle Edwards Park, Lake Union Park, Denny Park, Queen Anne Greenbelt Park

-Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook & many other businesses nearby.



Area Schools are all highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:

-Coe Elementary

-McClure Middle School

-Ballard High School



This luxury home has everything you could want and more! Text, email, or call for showing Today!



(RLNE4792980)