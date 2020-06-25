All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1912 9th AVE W

1912 9th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1912 9th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NICELY MAINTAINED 4 BED QUEENE ANNE HOME FOR RENT W GARAGE! - **$3595/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW; $100/month for landscaping service**
**4 bed, Bonus Room, 2 bath, 1 car garage, large yard, 1920 SF **
**Pets are considered on a case by case basis (pet rent); 12-24 month lease considered**
**First months rent ($3595) and Deposit ($3595) due upon move in**
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This nicely maintained, spacious, historic Queen Anne home offers a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, bonus/entertainment room, and 2 bathrooms in a great community within the acclaimed Seattle/Ballard School District. Main level of home has beautiful original wood floors as well as period details. Home has updates throughout and is in like-new condition. Enter to large formal living room and dining room with wood floors and many windows providing great natural light. Connected is the kitchen with wood floors, large cabinets, country sink and newer appliances. Access to backyard and porch just off of kitchen through mudroom. 2 large bedrooms with wood floors and large closets as well as full bathroom also on main level. Lower level of home has laundry room as well as flex space, 2 bedrooms, flex room and full bathroom. Backyard has large deck as well as detached 1 car garage.

Home is in the Queen Anne area of Seattle in a quiet neighborhood but close enough to walk to all Seattle has to offer. Location could not be better. Close to recreation, food, entertainment, shopping, parks, and work. Kinnear Park is close to home and has great walking trails, off-leash dog park, and sports courts. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside. Points of interest nearby include:
-Elliott Bay, Puget Sound, Lake Union, and Hiram M Chittenden Locks all very close.
-Kinnear Park, Myrtle Edwards Park, Lake Union Park, Denny Park, Queen Anne Greenbelt Park
-Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook & many other businesses nearby.

Area Schools are all highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:
-Coe Elementary
-McClure Middle School
-Ballard High School

This luxury home has everything you could want and more! Text, email, or call for showing Today!

(RLNE4792980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 9th AVE W have any available units?
1912 9th AVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 9th AVE W have?
Some of 1912 9th AVE W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 9th AVE W currently offering any rent specials?
1912 9th AVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 9th AVE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 9th AVE W is pet friendly.
Does 1912 9th AVE W offer parking?
Yes, 1912 9th AVE W offers parking.
Does 1912 9th AVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 9th AVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 9th AVE W have a pool?
No, 1912 9th AVE W does not have a pool.
Does 1912 9th AVE W have accessible units?
No, 1912 9th AVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 9th AVE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 9th AVE W does not have units with dishwashers.
