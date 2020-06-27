All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1911 5th Ave W
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1911 5th Ave W

1911 5th Avenue West · No Longer Available

Location

1911 5th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3bed/2bath House on top of Queen Anne - Charming 3bed/2bath home with intimate back and front yards on a quiet street right at the top of Queen Anne Hill. Home was just freshly painted on the interior and exterior. Front door opens into large living/dining room area, with kitchen, pantry, bathroom at the back of the main floor, along with one bedroom looking out over the backyard. Upstairs has two great bedrooms with skylights and beautiful ceilings. Smaller of two upstairs rooms has its own private deck looking down on backyard. Alley access to private, covered parking area for one car in back yard.

Utilities not included in rent
Pets okay per landlord approval
Gas furnace

Please EMAIL inquires and to make appointments.

(RLNE3519250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 5th Ave W have any available units?
1911 5th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1911 5th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
1911 5th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 5th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 5th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 1911 5th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 1911 5th Ave W offers parking.
Does 1911 5th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 5th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 5th Ave W have a pool?
No, 1911 5th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 1911 5th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 1911 5th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 5th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 5th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 5th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 5th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
