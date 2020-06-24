1902 Bigelow Ave N #304

Amenities

Lansdowne Condominiums - Queen Anne - Available Now !This spacious, quiet, filled with natural light large one bedroom plus den/office offers amazing quality of life. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit. Light and bright living room and formal dining room with lots of windows. Designer paint, crown molding, picture rails and French doors make this a dream home. Well-appointed kitchen with eating area and large walk-in pantry makes this home one of a kind. Small office space off the dining room through French doors. Roomy bedroom with walk in closet. 1 covered parking space. Rooftop deck with views of the city. Walk to shops on Queen Anne Avenue, Fremont or Lower Queen Anne or walk to work at Amazon, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, etc. The shared deck with views of downtown, Mount Rainier, Lake Union is great to host family and friends. Shared laundry in the basement plus extra storage area. Water, sewer, and garbage is included. A cat or small dog under 30 lbs is ok with a $500 deposit but sorry, no smoking.



For a private showing of this lovely unit please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at Marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.

