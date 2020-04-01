1817 N 52nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room pet friendly

Wonderful and spacious approx. 4400 sq. ft. 5 bedroom + den, 4.5 bathroom home in the sought after Tangletown neighborhood of Green Lake. Main level has a grand formal entry, library/den, sitting room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with top of line appliances, large family room/living room off of kitchen, and a powder room. French doors to a private fully fenced backyard with great deck for barbecues and entertaining. Upstairs has a large master suite with its own private bath and walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, +2 more full baths, and a laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. The lower level has a massive media room/family room, additional bedroom (great for guests) and another full bath. Large 3-car attached garage. Yard service included. Just blocks to Green Lake, Meridian Park, play fields, restaurants, and so much more! Amazing walk score. Built in 2007, only one owner.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.