All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1817 N 52nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1817 N 52nd St
Last updated June 21 2019 at 7:13 PM

1817 N 52nd St

1817 North 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1817 North 52nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
pet friendly
Wonderful and spacious approx. 4400 sq. ft. 5 bedroom + den, 4.5 bathroom home in the sought after Tangletown neighborhood of Green Lake. Main level has a grand formal entry, library/den, sitting room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with top of line appliances, large family room/living room off of kitchen, and a powder room. French doors to a private fully fenced backyard with great deck for barbecues and entertaining. Upstairs has a large master suite with its own private bath and walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, +2 more full baths, and a laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. The lower level has a massive media room/family room, additional bedroom (great for guests) and another full bath. Large 3-car attached garage. Yard service included. Just blocks to Green Lake, Meridian Park, play fields, restaurants, and so much more! Amazing walk score. Built in 2007, only one owner.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 N 52nd St have any available units?
1817 N 52nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 N 52nd St have?
Some of 1817 N 52nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 N 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1817 N 52nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 N 52nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 N 52nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1817 N 52nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1817 N 52nd St offers parking.
Does 1817 N 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 N 52nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 N 52nd St have a pool?
No, 1817 N 52nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1817 N 52nd St have accessible units?
No, 1817 N 52nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 N 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 N 52nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St
Seattle, WA 98109
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University