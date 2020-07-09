Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking coffee bar bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c396ee05b ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/7c396ee05b/1814-east-john-street-425-seattle-wa-98122 ***AVAILABLE NOW** Welcome to Sol Studios! Sol Studios is a new Micro home community located in the heart of Seattle?s vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood....AFFORDABLE, WALKABLE, SUSTAINABLE.This unit is 241 SF- Each apartment has its own full bathroom, galley style kitchen with stove top, convection microwave oven and refrigerator. There is ample storage and cabinets in all Micro homes with stylishly designed modern living space. The building is named for its innovative solar thermal energy system which provides fully sustainable heat and hot water for the building. Other amenities include: indoor bike storage (assigned), cable ready, key-less entry, and three onsite coin/pay by phone washer/dryers. Sol Studios is a paradise for city living with a walk score of 92! Minutes from city parks, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and public transportation, this location really delivers. Tenant pays own electricity, internet and cable plus $35 per person for WSG Fee. First and Security Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Security Deposit is $500, Application fee is $45 per adult (each adult must apply separately) Note: This building is pet friendly on CBC basis with pet deposit (Cat or Dog 30 lbs or under) 1 pet max allowed. Deposit is $300 Architecture style: Modern FloorCoverings: Laminate HeatingFuels: Gas, Solar HeatingSystems: Radiant Num parking spaces: 0 RoofTypes: Other ViewTypes: City, Mountain, Territorial, Water