All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1814 East John Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1814 East John Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

1814 East John Street

1814 E John St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1814 E John St, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c396ee05b ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/7c396ee05b/1814-east-john-street-425-seattle-wa-98122 ***AVAILABLE NOW** Welcome to Sol Studios! Sol Studios is a new Micro home community located in the heart of Seattle?s vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood....AFFORDABLE, WALKABLE, SUSTAINABLE.This unit is 241 SF- Each apartment has its own full bathroom, galley style kitchen with stove top, convection microwave oven and refrigerator. There is ample storage and cabinets in all Micro homes with stylishly designed modern living space. The building is named for its innovative solar thermal energy system which provides fully sustainable heat and hot water for the building. Other amenities include: indoor bike storage (assigned), cable ready, key-less entry, and three onsite coin/pay by phone washer/dryers. Sol Studios is a paradise for city living with a walk score of 92! Minutes from city parks, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and public transportation, this location really delivers. Tenant pays own electricity, internet and cable plus $35 per person for WSG Fee. First and Security Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Security Deposit is $500, Application fee is $45 per adult (each adult must apply separately) Note: This building is pet friendly on CBC basis with pet deposit (Cat or Dog 30 lbs or under) 1 pet max allowed. Deposit is $300 Architecture style: Modern FloorCoverings: Laminate HeatingFuels: Gas, Solar HeatingSystems: Radiant Num parking spaces: 0 RoofTypes: Other ViewTypes: City, Mountain, Territorial, Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 East John Street have any available units?
1814 East John Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 East John Street have?
Some of 1814 East John Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 East John Street currently offering any rent specials?
1814 East John Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 East John Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1814 East John Street is pet friendly.
Does 1814 East John Street offer parking?
Yes, 1814 East John Street offers parking.
Does 1814 East John Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1814 East John Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 East John Street have a pool?
No, 1814 East John Street does not have a pool.
Does 1814 East John Street have accessible units?
No, 1814 East John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 East John Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 East John Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Lawrence Lofts
1818 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University