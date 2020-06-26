Amenities

1755 NW 63rd ST, #A Available 08/01/19 LUXURY BALLARD TOWNHOME FOR RENT W HIGH END FINISHES & EASY COMMUTE! - *$3495/month rent plus utilities; Available August 2019*

*2 bed, 2.5 bath, Flex Room, 1600 SF, Off-street Parking; Pets considered on a case by case basis; AC*

*First month's rent ($3495) and security deposit ($3000) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oucmOSCptQ8



This like-new 5 year old luxury Ballard town-home offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a flex room efficiently spread out amongst 1600 SF. Home has beautiful bamboo floors throughout main living area and kitchen, high end carpet in bedrooms, and tiled floors in the bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage with easy-close feature, high end SS appliances, Gas range, tile backsplash, bamboo floors, quartz countertops, and custom light fixtures. Kitchen, Dining and Living room create one great room with beautiful bamboo floors with vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Gas Fireplace with tiled surround provides great focal point for the space. Powder room is also on main floor. Home has back and side yard as well as deck and space is fully fenced. Second level of the home has 1 spacious bedroom with large windows and closet. Also on second level is high end front load washer and dryer, luxury full bath with tiled floor and shower surround as well as large flex room perfect for office/bedroom/flex room. Upper level of home has master bedroom retreat. Master is very spacious with large windows and views of Seattle, the Space Needle, and of water and mountains. Huge walk in closet perfect for all of your clothes and shoes. Luxury master bathroom has nice quartz countertops and tiled shower/tub surrounds including dual vanity and separate toilet. Home even has Air Conditioning! 1 off-street parking space.



Home is close to everything and commute is easy whether by car, bus, or walking. Home has a walk score of 89 and a bike score of 82! Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood in the heart of Ballard. Ballard Boys and Girls Club and high end ballfields right across the street. Ballard area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Schools for this home are:

-Adams or Salmon Bay Elementary School

-Whitman Middle School

-Ballard High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound

-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park, Ballard Playground

-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks

- Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf, Sand Point CC & Golf.



This home has everything you could want and more! Live in Luxury! Email or call today!



