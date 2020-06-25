1741 NW 58th St Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

One week free rent if move in by end of April_Convenient 3 beds, 2.5 bath in Ballard - One week free rent if move in by end of April.



Sleek, sophisticated Built Green 3 Star townhome in the HEART of Ballard. Walk Score of 96! Walking distance to bus lines, Safeway at the Market Place.



Welcoming tile entry leads to main floor bed/den with private patio access. Open concept great room with chef's kitchen features over-sized quartz island, gas cooktop & stainless appliances. Gas fireplace, bamboo floors, skylights, and deck off living area. Unit located in the back of complex with southern exposure for added light & privacy. Efficient gas radian heating & tankless hot water heater.



Excellent Seattle school rating, Adam Elementary, Whitman Middle and Ballard High School. Renter to verify.



Washer/Dryer in unit, tenant pays all utilities. No pets, no smoking. For showings, please call Toni at 425-327-0446. House is available now with first, last months rent and security deposit due upon move in.



Please follow the attached link to find our screening criteria:

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



No Pets Allowed



