Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

1741 NW 58th St Unit A

1741 Northwest 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Northwest 58th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
One week free rent if move in by end of April_Convenient 3 beds, 2.5 bath in Ballard - One week free rent if move in by end of April.

Sleek, sophisticated Built Green 3 Star townhome in the HEART of Ballard. Walk Score of 96! Walking distance to bus lines, Safeway at the Market Place.

Welcoming tile entry leads to main floor bed/den with private patio access. Open concept great room with chef's kitchen features over-sized quartz island, gas cooktop & stainless appliances. Gas fireplace, bamboo floors, skylights, and deck off living area. Unit located in the back of complex with southern exposure for added light & privacy. Efficient gas radian heating & tankless hot water heater.

Excellent Seattle school rating, Adam Elementary, Whitman Middle and Ballard High School. Renter to verify.

Washer/Dryer in unit, tenant pays all utilities. No pets, no smoking. For showings, please call Toni at 425-327-0446. House is available now with first, last months rent and security deposit due upon move in.

Please follow the attached link to find our screening criteria:
https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3165426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 NW 58th St Unit A have any available units?
1741 NW 58th St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 NW 58th St Unit A have?
Some of 1741 NW 58th St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 NW 58th St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1741 NW 58th St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 NW 58th St Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1741 NW 58th St Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1741 NW 58th St Unit A offer parking?
No, 1741 NW 58th St Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1741 NW 58th St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 NW 58th St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 NW 58th St Unit A have a pool?
No, 1741 NW 58th St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1741 NW 58th St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1741 NW 58th St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 NW 58th St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 NW 58th St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
