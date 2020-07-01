All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1728 13th Ave S, #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1728 13th Ave S, #A
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

1728 13th Ave S, #A

1728 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1728 13th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Fabulous 2+ Bedroom Townhouse Available Now - **MOVE IN SPECIAL** see below!

This luxury townhouse was built in 2008 and has tons of modern finishes. Two bedrooms on the third floor with vaulted ceilings and a panoramic view across the Puget Sound and Olympics, and a bit of the downtown skyline. The master has an en suite and large closet. The front loading washer and dryer are conveniently located on this floor. Second floor has the kitchen and living room, which has beautiful hard wood floors. Kitchen features stainless steal appliances and an abundance of space and storage. First floor (ground level) has an office that could substitute as a small third bedroom, as well as an attached garage. There is a fenced patio in the front just off of the office/flex space. Metro bus stop one block away takes you both downtown and Capital Hill. 15 minute (flat) walk to downtown Beacon Hill and the light rail, 15 minute walk the other way takes you to the International District. 45 minute walk to downtown (5 minute bike ride). So close to Century Link Field, you will hear the cannons after a Seahawks/Sounders score and can see the fireworks after a Mariners game. Beacon Hill Play Field is one block away, and Jose Rizal dog park is a 10 minute walk away. Easy access to I-90 bike path to Bellevue, and Jefferson Park (which is awesome). Also, easy vehicle access to I-5 north south and I-90 east.

Move in special - April, May and June rent will be $2100. July onward rent will revert to $2695.00 per month.

*We do no accept portable screening reports
*All tenants over 18 years old must apply
*Applications are $50
*All tenants over 18 must view property in person with Niche Associate
*All utilities paid by tenant

*PLEASE read our screening criteria thoroughly before requesting a showing.

(RLNE5609784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 13th Ave S, #A have any available units?
1728 13th Ave S, #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 13th Ave S, #A have?
Some of 1728 13th Ave S, #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 13th Ave S, #A currently offering any rent specials?
1728 13th Ave S, #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 13th Ave S, #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 13th Ave S, #A is pet friendly.
Does 1728 13th Ave S, #A offer parking?
Yes, 1728 13th Ave S, #A offers parking.
Does 1728 13th Ave S, #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 13th Ave S, #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 13th Ave S, #A have a pool?
No, 1728 13th Ave S, #A does not have a pool.
Does 1728 13th Ave S, #A have accessible units?
No, 1728 13th Ave S, #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 13th Ave S, #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 13th Ave S, #A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Belroy Apartments
703 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University