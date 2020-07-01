1728 13th Ave S, #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed all utils included garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Fabulous 2+ Bedroom Townhouse Available Now - **MOVE IN SPECIAL** see below!



This luxury townhouse was built in 2008 and has tons of modern finishes. Two bedrooms on the third floor with vaulted ceilings and a panoramic view across the Puget Sound and Olympics, and a bit of the downtown skyline. The master has an en suite and large closet. The front loading washer and dryer are conveniently located on this floor. Second floor has the kitchen and living room, which has beautiful hard wood floors. Kitchen features stainless steal appliances and an abundance of space and storage. First floor (ground level) has an office that could substitute as a small third bedroom, as well as an attached garage. There is a fenced patio in the front just off of the office/flex space. Metro bus stop one block away takes you both downtown and Capital Hill. 15 minute (flat) walk to downtown Beacon Hill and the light rail, 15 minute walk the other way takes you to the International District. 45 minute walk to downtown (5 minute bike ride). So close to Century Link Field, you will hear the cannons after a Seahawks/Sounders score and can see the fireworks after a Mariners game. Beacon Hill Play Field is one block away, and Jose Rizal dog park is a 10 minute walk away. Easy access to I-90 bike path to Bellevue, and Jefferson Park (which is awesome). Also, easy vehicle access to I-5 north south and I-90 east.



Move in special - April, May and June rent will be $2100. July onward rent will revert to $2695.00 per month.



*We do no accept portable screening reports

*All tenants over 18 years old must apply

*Applications are $50

*All tenants over 18 must view property in person with Niche Associate

*All utilities paid by tenant



*PLEASE read our screening criteria thoroughly before requesting a showing.



(RLNE5609784)