Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1722 4th Ave North
Last updated July 26 2019

1722 4th Ave North

1722 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1722 4th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
1722 4th Ave North Available 08/01/19 Classic and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Classic and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Queen Anne, Built in 1946! Only a few blocks away from Queen Anne Ave and only a couple blocks away from trolley hill park! Original fireplace and attached garage, 1 space, 240 sq ft garage. 1 small dog under 30 pounds or 1 cat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 4th Ave North have any available units?
1722 4th Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1722 4th Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
1722 4th Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 4th Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 4th Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 1722 4th Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 1722 4th Ave North offers parking.
Does 1722 4th Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 4th Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 4th Ave North have a pool?
No, 1722 4th Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 1722 4th Ave North have accessible units?
No, 1722 4th Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 4th Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 4th Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 4th Ave North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 4th Ave North does not have units with air conditioning.
