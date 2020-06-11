Amenities

1722 4th Ave North Available 08/01/19 Classic and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Classic and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Queen Anne, Built in 1946! Only a few blocks away from Queen Anne Ave and only a couple blocks away from trolley hill park! Original fireplace and attached garage, 1 space, 240 sq ft garage. 1 small dog under 30 pounds or 1 cat.



Apply here: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/ERr4/



You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



