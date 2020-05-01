All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

1713 NW 61st St

1713 NW 61st St · No Longer Available
Location

1713 NW 61st St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
pet friendly
Ballard Stand Alone Carriage Home - Live in this oasis of a home located in the heart of Ballard. This stand alone, 5 Star Built Green carriage home was built in 2016. The first floor features an attached garage wired for an electric vehicle. The second floor features a master bedroom/bathroom with walk in closet and a second bedroom and full bathroom. Top floor features an open kitchen, living room, dining area with large patio doors out to your private, covered deck with city views. This home has endless features with high end materials and finishes throughout including solar panels connected to the electricity account, garage wired for electric vehicle, large triple pane windows providing beautiful light throughout, wood barn doors....the list could go on and on. This is a must see.

Features Include:
2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Approximately 1430 sq ft
Beautiful wood floors
Open living room/kitchen/dining area
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Washer and dryer
Attached garage parking wired for electric vehicle
Available alarm system
Covered deck with city views
One dog negotiable
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays gas heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $3650
Deposit $3650

Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5081228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

