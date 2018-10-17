1707 East Fir St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage internet access

Walkable Location! A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths apartment in a very convenient location in Seattle, Washington with a luxurious interior. Sun-drenched corner unit with Downtown Seattle views. Air conditioning, skylights, garage, and lots of free street parking. Fantastic Central Area location close to restaurants, bars, and just blocks from Seattle University, Capitol Hill, the I. D., Pioneer Square, Century Link, and Downtown!



The living room features open concept design, gray walls, glossy walls, and recessed lighting. The kitchen has lots of hardwood cabinetry, tiled backsplash, ambient lighting, stainless steel appliances, and tiled backsplash. The balcony by the living room gives you a great view of the surrounding neighborhood. A luxurious bathroom comes with a tub and shower, and double vanity. Washer and dryer are in the unit for your convenience.



This apartment sits right in the heart of Seattle nightlife and Capitol hill culture.



Walk Score: 98

Transit Score: 100



This location is a Walker’s and Rider’s Paradise so errands do not require a car and public transportation is world-class in the area.



Nearby Parks: Victor Steinbrueck Park, Piers 62-63 Park, Westlake Park, and Waterfront Park,



Bus lines:

10 - 0.0 mile

47 - 0.0 mile

49 - 0.0 mile

111 - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Link light rail - 0.2 mile

South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.3 mile



(RLNE5881905)