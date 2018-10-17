All apartments in Seattle
1707 East Fir St

1707 East Fir Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

1707 East Fir Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Walkable Location! A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths apartment in a very convenient location in Seattle, Washington with a luxurious interior. Sun-drenched corner unit with Downtown Seattle views. Air conditioning, skylights, garage, and lots of free street parking. Fantastic Central Area location close to restaurants, bars, and just blocks from Seattle University, Capitol Hill, the I. D., Pioneer Square, Century Link, and Downtown!

The living room features open concept design, gray walls, glossy walls, and recessed lighting. The kitchen has lots of hardwood cabinetry, tiled backsplash, ambient lighting, stainless steel appliances, and tiled backsplash. The balcony by the living room gives you a great view of the surrounding neighborhood. A luxurious bathroom comes with a tub and shower, and double vanity. Washer and dryer are in the unit for your convenience.

This apartment sits right in the heart of Seattle nightlife and Capitol hill culture.

Walk Score: 98
Transit Score: 100

This location is a Walker’s and Rider’s Paradise so errands do not require a car and public transportation is world-class in the area.

Nearby Parks: Victor Steinbrueck Park, Piers 62-63 Park, Westlake Park, and Waterfront Park,

Bus lines:
10 - 0.0 mile
47 - 0.0 mile
49 - 0.0 mile
111 - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Link light rail - 0.2 mile
South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.3 mile

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 East Fir St have any available units?
1707 East Fir St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 East Fir St have?
Some of 1707 East Fir St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 East Fir St currently offering any rent specials?
1707 East Fir St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 East Fir St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 East Fir St is pet friendly.
Does 1707 East Fir St offer parking?
Yes, 1707 East Fir St offers parking.
Does 1707 East Fir St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 East Fir St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 East Fir St have a pool?
No, 1707 East Fir St does not have a pool.
Does 1707 East Fir St have accessible units?
No, 1707 East Fir St does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 East Fir St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 East Fir St does not have units with dishwashers.
