Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403

1629 Queen Anne Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifuly Updated Queen Ave 2bd 2bath Condo for Rent! - DONT MISS OUT ON THIS QUEEN ANNE CONDO RIGHT ON THE AVE voted "Seattle's Best Neighborhood" by Seattle Magazine. This lovely condo is located in a very quiet building at the top of the Hill, in one of Seattle's most vibrant walking neighborhoods. It is a top floor corner unit at the back of the building: The condo has been completely re painted and all new Carpeting as well. You step into the condo, and never know you are on Queen Anne Ave. This south and west facing unit has tons of natural daylight, territorial views, and sunsets to enjoy off a large balcony. This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 - 3/4 bathrooms. The spacious master bedroom has an en-suite, full bathroom with tub and European-style shower. The second bathroom is a 3/4 bathroom with shower. The living room/dining room features large windows, hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace that heats the whole room. The kitchen includes an eat-in counter-top area with built-in cabinets for storage. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances. The dining room and living room have sliding glass doors out to a very large balcony. The building is very quiet, and only has 12 units. This unit is on the top floor (nobody above you!) and only has one shared wall. There is a secured garage in the basement, with two parking spaces that are included in the rent. There is also an extra storage locker in this garage.

(RLNE5056210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 have any available units?
1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 have?
Some of 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 offer parking?
Yes, 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 offers parking.
Does 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 have a pool?
No, 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 have accessible units?
No, 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403 does not have units with dishwashers.
