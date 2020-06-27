1629 Queen Anne Ave N Unit 403

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifuly Updated Queen Ave 2bd 2bath Condo for Rent! - DONT MISS OUT ON THIS QUEEN ANNE CONDO RIGHT ON THE AVE voted "Seattle's Best Neighborhood" by Seattle Magazine. This lovely condo is located in a very quiet building at the top of the Hill, in one of Seattle's most vibrant walking neighborhoods. It is a top floor corner unit at the back of the building: The condo has been completely re painted and all new Carpeting as well. You step into the condo, and never know you are on Queen Anne Ave. This south and west facing unit has tons of natural daylight, territorial views, and sunsets to enjoy off a large balcony. This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 - 3/4 bathrooms. The spacious master bedroom has an en-suite, full bathroom with tub and European-style shower. The second bathroom is a 3/4 bathroom with shower. The living room/dining room features large windows, hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace that heats the whole room. The kitchen includes an eat-in counter-top area with built-in cabinets for storage. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances. The dining room and living room have sliding glass doors out to a very large balcony. The building is very quiet, and only has 12 units. This unit is on the top floor (nobody above you!) and only has one shared wall. There is a secured garage in the basement, with two parking spaces that are included in the rent. There is also an extra storage locker in this garage.



(RLNE5056210)