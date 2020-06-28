All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1610 3rd Ave W
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:44 PM

1610 3rd Ave W

1610 3rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1610 3rd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1610-3rd-ave-s?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Classic Upper Queen Anne Cottage! Bright 2 bed/1bath home completely updated with newly refinished floors throughout. Charming location on a beautiful Queen Anne street with ample parking. Wood burning fireplace in open living and dining area. Kitchen with gas range and dishwasher. Large balcony overlooking mature garden—perfect for relaxing. Shared laundry area attached to unit. Prime Queen Anne location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks, and schools. Downstairs mother-in-law unit and ally access occupied by homeowner.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Utilities pro-rated based on occupancy. No smoking. 1 cat only considered on a case by case basis with $50 monthly pet rent.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 3rd Ave W have any available units?
1610 3rd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 3rd Ave W have?
Some of 1610 3rd Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 3rd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
1610 3rd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 3rd Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 1610 3rd Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1610 3rd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 1610 3rd Ave W offers parking.
Does 1610 3rd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 3rd Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 3rd Ave W have a pool?
No, 1610 3rd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 1610 3rd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 1610 3rd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 3rd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 3rd Ave W has units with dishwashers.
