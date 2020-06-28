1610 3rd Ave W

Amenities

Classic Upper Queen Anne Cottage! Bright 2 bed/1bath home completely updated with newly refinished floors throughout. Charming location on a beautiful Queen Anne street with ample parking. Wood burning fireplace in open living and dining area. Kitchen with gas range and dishwasher. Large balcony overlooking mature garden—perfect for relaxing. Shared laundry area attached to unit. Prime Queen Anne location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks, and schools. Downstairs mother-in-law unit and ally access occupied by homeowner.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Utilities pro-rated based on occupancy. No smoking. 1 cat only considered on a case by case basis with $50 monthly pet rent.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



